Grey is out of favor, texture is in and desert palettes are coming back, according to interior designers tracking home design trends as we head into 2023.
If re-decorating is on the agenda, here are some tips you may want to consider before you open your wallet:
- Look for texture – From pillows to couches to wallpaper and backsplashes, the warmth, the dimension and the visual interest in textures is becoming a dominant force. Texture can give a room a high-end look while staying well within any budget.
- Think large-scale patterns – Small prints are giving way to larger patterns in area rugs, wall hangings, and furniture. But animal prints are out of favor, while organic prints and florals are in.
- Marble is making a statement – White marble with grey veining has been the gold standard in countertops for years. But brightly colored marble veined in white is now coming on strong.
- Jewel tones remain in vogue – For walls, accents, and even in furniture, people are tired of grey and white. Greens and browns are a popular way to bring the outdoors in, and jewel tones remain a favorite.
- Earth and desert tones are gaining – From the taupes and beiges of desert sand to pinks and oranges of sunset, there is renewed interest in natural tones that again bring the outdoors in.
- Wood is back in the kitchen – For cabinets and islands, natural wood is bringing charm to family kitchens. Wood is warm, functional, and gaining in popularity.
- Bring in a bit of whimsey – A variety of ‘make you smile’ shapes and colors is turning up all over, from fun clocks and checkerboard patterns in the kitchen to lively living and dining room accents that inspire a bit of comfort and joy.