Realty ONE Group has announced that it has sold the franchise rights to new owners and strategic partners in the Philippines who will be bringing the real estate brand to Southeast Asia.

The company says new owners Mike and Kit Tan will work to greatly expand Realty ONE Group, with its dynamic brand, unique “COOLTURE” (cool + culture) and extensive business coaching throughout the Philippines. Mike Tan has worked in the Philippines real estate industry for more than 20 years while Kit Tan has held various executive positions in the healthcare industry.

“It didn’t take long for us to know that the Tans will be phenomenal partners for us in building this brand throughout the Philippines,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Our global expansion is strategic as we’re building relationships and combined passion to open doors for real estate professionals everywhere to achieve greater success faster.”

The Tans also have a knowledgeable and skilled executive team that includes Jose Ruben Hernandez, Anne Pamela Mangubat and Charlotte Marcelo, all who have worked previously with Mike Tan and have extensive experience in luxury real estate, the company said.

“We are grateful for Realty ONE Group’s trust in us to bring an exciting, untraditional real estate offering to the Philippines,” said Mike Tan. “This brand will serve real estate professionals and customers alike, giving real estate professionals an opportunity to scale up their business.”

Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list.

The “UNBrokerage,” as it’s known in the industry, has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain in addition to the Philippines.

