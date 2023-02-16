WAV Group has announced the release of its newest line of research discussing, in detail, the industry’s big new trend, Homeowners Under Management (HUM). The “Client for Life Reimagined” white paper, focuses on revamping the real estate industry’s approach to retaining clients.

“This white paper delves into the crucial steps that can be taken to break away from the traditional transactional cycle and maximize the value of each client throughout their lifetime,” says Victor Lund, WAV Group CEO and founding partner. “Whether you are a brokerage, franchise, or MLS, the strategies outlined in this paper can help you establish long-lasting, meaningful connections with your clients.”

The HUM philosophy outlines a focus on staying on top of the homeowner and managing the overall experience, whether they are buying, moving, selling, or current homeowners. The HUM process accommodates agents, mortgage brokers, loan officers, and other professionals in building and maintaining lifelong relationships with their clients, while also aiding the client in understanding the ins and outs of managing their biggest asset–heir home.

The WAV Group’s research division compiles its findings both through input from professionals, from brokers to MLSs, and custom internet surveys and focus groups to assess business needs. The group also offers business commentary, using data-driven editorial.

To download the white paper, click here and use the discount code: HUM for a free limited-time offer.

