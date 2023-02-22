Mutual of Omaha Mortgage has announced the acquisition of the assets of Keller Mortgage LLC, a member of the Keller Williams (KW) family of companies.

Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, a subsidiary of Fortune 400 insurance and financial services company Mutual of Omaha, will operate Keller Mortgage, alongside its existing forward and reverse mortgage divisions, said Mutual of Omaha Mortgage President Terry Connealy.

“This transaction brings together two leaders in the mortgage industry, leveraging the strengths of each to provide outstanding products and services to homebuyers from coast to coast,” Connealy said. “With shared values that emphasize integrity, teamwork, customer focus, innovation and accountability, Keller Mortgage is a strong cultural fit with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage.”

Gary Keller, co-founder and executive chairman of KW, said, “We’re excited to announce how our two leading brands are coming together.”

“Our KW customers will have access to an even more comprehensive slate of mortgage services from a trusted brand with more than a century of business experience,” said Keller. “It’s truly a win-win for all involved.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, visit https://www.mutualmortgage.com/.