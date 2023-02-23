Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced that South Carolina brokerage TeamWork Realty has affiliated with them. The brokerage, which will now do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto, was established in 2021 by Aimee and Terry Peterson. It maintains offices in Charleston and Goose Creek, South Carolina.

“Our affiliated agents’ feedback is paramount to us and after surveying them, the overwhelming need became clear: better brand recognition,” said Aimee Peterson. “Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate quickly emerged as the best way to fulfill that need. I am excited to affiliate with a brand that I grew up with and a name agents can stand out with. There is an immediate connection to the brand that will help our brokerage continue to grow and serve the community.”

Since its founding, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto has grown from seven agents to 60, all in less than two years, the company said. By joining a national network, the Petersons’ team will now have the franchise support to sustain further growth. The brokerage will be integrating its agent learning and mentoring programs into the resources offered by its new national network, from the Be Better University learning platform to consumer data tool PinPoint.

“We instill a core work ethic that there is always room for improvement and that striving to learn more will ultimately provide better opportunities for the entire team,” said Terry Peterson. “Over the past two years, our company has grown exponentially, and so have our needs, notably the need for brand recognition and consolidated tools and resources. As a Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate franchise, we now have access to the brand’s strong name to help legitimize our company in the market even further, but we also have access to robust resources that will allow our affiliated agents to serve and market to their client base.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto describes their work culture as “a team-first mentality,”–“ all colleagues, not competition.” Proof of the brokerage’s strong agent culture is that a number of their affiliated agents received the 2022 REALTORS®️ of Distinction award from the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS®️, the company said.

“Aimee and Terry have quickly and efficiently grown their company after two years in operation by learning and adapting,” Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Their ambition and dedication to improvement for their affiliated agents speak volumes and it represents exactly the type of people we’re most excited to work with. As new members of the Better Home and Gardens® Real Estate network, we’re thrilled to provide the Petersons and their affiliated associates with access to state-of-the-art technology and tools that can help assist them in broadening their range even further. We are confident in Aimee and Terry’s ability to promote well-managed growth and we can’t wait to help them continue to do so in the future with the power of the brand name behind them.”

