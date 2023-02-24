RE/MAX Gateway, based in Northern Virginia, ended 2022 by acquiring the RE/MAX Regency franchise.This brings RE/MAX Gateway two additional offices and 55 new REALTORS® to its team.

“We are all very excited about this great partnership,” says Scott MacDonald, broker/owner of RE/MAX Gateway. “The acquisition adds some fantastic Regency agents to our Gateway family. We’re looking forward to expanding our market presence and extending our footprint into more areas in Virginia and providing a larger range of resources to all of our agents.”

MacDonald acquired RE/MAX Regency from former broker/owner Chuck Cornwell. Together, MacDonald and Cornwell have a combined 50+ years of experience owning RE/MAX franchises. RE/MAX Gateway now has five total office locations across Virginia: Chantilly, Alexandria, Fairfax, and the former Gateway office locations in Haymarket and Warrenton. These offices are home to more than 200 agents licensed in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“This merging of these two major real estate companies creates an unequaled benefits package for our agents and our clients,” says Cornwell. “Not only does our combined team now have access to more offices and markets, but we also have broader opportunities for training, staff support, networking and marketing opportunities to expand the agents’ businesses.”

