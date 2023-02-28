Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rainbow Island Properties based in the Hanalei district of the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

The firm is owned and operated by Tim Ross and Joyce Wright Funk, seasoned real estate professionals with more than 30 years of experience. Ross is originally from Northern California, before moving to Hawaii four years ago.

Wright Funk grew up in Beverly Hills and followed in her father and grandfathers’ real estate footsteps. Originally licensed in California in 1989, she moved to Hawaii in 2007. She now becomes the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand’s first Black female owner.

Launching the brokerage with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, Ross and Wright Funk will build a full-service firm where affiliated agents have access to proprietary avenues for lead generation, technology resources and business-building tools, as well as unique lifestyle content including Better Homes & Gardens magazine, the company said. Additionally, the firm will offer affiliated agents a unique opportunity to advance their professional development and skill sets through Be Better University®, the brand’s award-winning learning platform.

“As someone who’s always been attracted to the allure of beautiful homes and properties, opening a business in the most scenic state in the country seemed like an inevitability,” said Wright Funk. “As we move forward with our careers, we have chosen to participate in owning our own brokerage. We chose to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand because, in our opinion, it surpasses all other brands. Being a leading real estate lifestyle brand will be our calling card to build the business here in Kauai, working with the entire continuum of clients from first-time homeowners to high-net-worth clients.”

The company said Ross and Wright Funk will also tap into the brand’s marketing resources to enhance the client experience, including its unique luxury program Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®.

“We are extremely excited that Joyce and Tim have affiliated with us to launch Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rainbow Island Properties on the island of Kauai,” said Sherry Chris, president & CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “They will have access to state-of-the-art technology and extensive marketing resources to give their clients a unique advantage as they build their firm. With the pair’s deep industry knowledge and experience as leaders in the business, the brokerage will no doubt leverage these tools to establish an impressive foothold in the Hawaii real estate market.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.