Rapattoni Corporation, which offers MLS software, has expanded its partnership with Restb.AI, the company has announced. Rapattoni previously introduced Restb.AI’s photo description solutions to its MLS customers. Now, it will be including all solutions: photo tagging, improved ADA compliance, auto-population of listing details, and enhanced agent-consumer search capabilities.

Nicholas Hook, chief architect and chief information officer at Rapattoni, said, “We are excited to offer the full suite of Restb.AI’s technology stack to our MLS customers, allowing brokers, agents, and other Realtors to take advantage of the industry’s leading tools for automated image tagging, matching, and validation. Our initial Restb.AI integration met with a very positive response and our MLS customers are going to love the expanded features available with our new agreement.”

The company explained that Restb.AI’s technology aims to speed up the listing entry process by analyzing images and auto-populating relevant listing details extracted from the images. As each listing image is uploaded, Restb.AI’s artificial intelligence analyzes and automatically detects each image’s interior & exterior features, architecture style, and room type. By tagging and labeling these photos, the property listings displayed on MLS, Broker, and Agent/REALTORS® websites become ADA compliant while also enhancing and increasing the value of the data.

Additionally, Rapattoni explained that the Restb.AI Photo Compliance solution enhances the photo monitoring processes by auto-detecting misuses of listing photos and all corresponding violations based on MLS/Association rules. The Restb.AI Photo Compliance API detects logos, watermarks, yard signs, people, license plates, duplicates, and more.

The MLS Match photo solution is designed to match interior and exterior property features by creating visual similarities searches. This gives agents and their clients the power to search the MLS active listing inventory by uploading photos and finding matching photos with the same features and tags.

“There is nothing more rewarding than hearing back from your partner, they are happy with your technology stack and therefore want to expand upon it,” Lisa Larson, Restb.AI’s managing director, North America. “We value our industry partnerships and are fortunate to have this opportunity to deliver more AI solutions to Rapattoni’s MLS customers. It has been rewarding to work alongside the technology and business units at Rapattoni. They are very focused on delivering the next gen MLS AI Platform to their customers.”

For more information, visit https://restb.ai/company/press-releases/restb-ai-mls-suite/.