On the heels of its 2023 advertising campaign launch, RE/MAX LLC, announces the rollout of the “Unstoppable Starts HereSM” campaign. The company says the fresh, modern campaign was created to provide the brand and its vast network with a unified rallying cry around the various benefits of brand association with the balloon–all of which help to make RE/MAX agents “unstoppable.” It was developed in collaboration with award-winning creative agency Camp + King, the company said.

In a survey of hundreds of real estate agents from a variety of brands in the U.S. and Canada, RE/MAX said it found:

Positive brokerage reputation is one of the drivers behind joining a brokerage for real estate agents.

Eight percent of survey respondents cited positive brand reputation as a primary reason for joining a real estate brokerage.

Twelve percent cited positive brokerage reputation overall as a primary reason for joining a real estate brokerage.

“RE/MAX is a truly global brand known and trusted by consumers worldwide. Our Unstoppable campaign aims to build and maintain our leading brand awareness–while also making RE/MAX agents’ lives easier,” said Abby Lee, RE/MAX SVP of Marketing and Communications. “The brand is one of the biggest competitive advantages for RE/MAX agents. Marketing keeps RE/MAX top of mind with homebuyers and sellers, and agents have the tools to deliver outstanding service. It’s a winning combination.”

Simultaneously, the brand also announced it is refreshing its consumer-facing assets. RE/MAX marketing has further evolved with refined color palettes, typeface and style. The new consumer-facing marketing resources–including the 2023 RE/MAX advertising campaign spots, graphics and RE/MAX Hustle, the platform that enables agents to personalize commercials–all reflect the sleek, cohesive, updated branding designed to support agent and broker businesses and attract homebuyers and sellers to the brand.

Added James Schwartz, RE/MAX vice president of Marketing, “There’s a misconception out there that real estate is an easy industry, it takes grit and determination–two characteristics of a successful entrepreneur. But the updated marketing materials aim to make one thing easy–a way for homebuyers and sellers to know who we are and what we do best. The brand brings additional credibility to conversations agents have with clients and, in turn, the network brings the brand to life in the communities they serve. Enhancements like these have helped RE/MAX maintain its leading position for years and build trust with consumers who are looking for brands with confidence, style and direction.”

More information on the 2023 advertising campaign and assets can be found here.