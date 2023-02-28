WAV Group, a leading industry consulting firm, is expanding its marketing and branding division with the hiring of Bondilyn Jolly, a highly successful marketing executive with deep skills in brokerage, technology, and MLS/Association marketing.

From complete rebranding to new product launches, or ongoing marketing and advertising support, WAV Group Marketing assists companies in shaping their marketing strategies, honing their brand message and delivering breakthrough creative that delivers. Jolly will be bringing her 20+ years of real estate marketing experience to WAV Group’s executive team.

“In an uncertain market, marketing dollars have to go further than ever,” said Jolly. “I am excited to bring my experience with proven, data-driven marketing approaches to expand the depth of strategic and executional support WAV Group can provide to its clients. WAV Group is highly respected for their thought leadership, passion for the industry, and outstanding reputation. I look forward to joining this group of business professionals and expanding the WAV Group’s footprint across the industry.”

Having led her own full-service creative and digital marketing agency, Jolly and her team delivered business growth services for many of the nation’s leading real estate organizations. After selling eMerge, her email marketing software to Elm Street Technology in 2018, Jolly joined the executive team as chief marketing officer, overseeing all marketing initiatives across Elm’s many business units. Jolly has a strong reputation for her work with franchise organizations, brokerages, and software companies in developing, executing, and analyzing business marketing and growth strategies related to recruiting and retention, market expansion, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Bondilyn brings a unique blend of experience. She’s a marketing strategist with proven entrepreneurial skills who will deliver powerful marketing solutions for our clients at WAV Group. Like all WAV Group leaders, she is passionate about overdelivering and creating waves of business success for the great work she delivers. She will significantly deepen our marketing bench,” said WAV Group Founding Partner Marilyn Wilson. “I look forward to her strategy, creative, copyrighting, innovative ideas, and analytical skills to help our clients achieve their growth objectives.”

