The March issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at what makes RE/MAX the powerhouse it’s grown to be in the industry, along with thoughts and advice from women leaders in real estate, an interview with Pillar To Post Franchise Owner/Operator Jacqueline Gathers, and a look at NAR’s Reach program expanding into Latin America.

Marketing. Education. Technology. Independence. Local Support. Why RE/MAX® is an indomitable force in real estate.



Lisa Nguyen, leader of a 14-person team at RE/MAX Professionals in Lakewood, Colorado, always makes sure to live the values that drew her to the brand she works under. “I feel empowered knowing the values of this company align with the Fair Housing initiatives I work toward every day,” Nguyen says. “That’s why I chose to align with RE/MAX—and one of the many reasons why I stay.” While every associate has a reason—or many reasons—they joined, the global network of over 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices is a fit for full-time professionals with a drive to close sales. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at the power of association that has fueled RE/MAX for five decades.

Women in Real Estate: ‘The Difference We Can Make Is Bigger Than Us’

In honor of International Women’s Day, some of the industry’s top female thought leaders share their best advice for women to thrive and advance in their careers.

Pillar To Post Franchisee Jacqueline Gathers Honors Her Late Husband’s Vision

Franchise Owner/Operator Jacqueline Gathers speaks candidly about her journey into the world of home inspection.

Consumer Protections in Focus as NAR’s Reach Program Expands Into Latin America

Jointly based in Mexico City and Monterrey, REACH Latam will connect the region’s startups to international capital sources and innovators propelling the industry elsewhere around the globe.



