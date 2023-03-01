Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HomeServices of America specializing in residential and refinance loans, has announced its acquisition of the assets of JFQ Lending, LLC (“JFQ”) a consumer direct lender headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Justin Messer, president and CEO of Prosperity, expressed his excitement, stating: “Prosperity has been looking to add a direct-to-consumer business line for some time and JFQ was far and away the best we’ve encountered. By adding JFQ’s technology stack, proven sales process, and seasoned leadership team, Prosperity is well positioned to execute its goal of becoming a significant force in the consumer direct channel with an equal focus on the purchase and refinance transactions.”

“Expanding our mortgage offerings to now included direct-to-consumer capabilities is a game changer for our mortgage consultants, agents and consumers,” commented Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America. “We are committed to JFQ’s continued growth and success and we are proud to welcome John, Justin and their entire team to the HomeServices family.”

Among the JFQ team members joining Prosperity is JFQ’s CEO John Kresevic, who will lead Prosperity’s new consumer direct division as SVP, national sales leader–consumer direct.

“We are thrilled to join the Prosperity team,” said Kresevic. “This transaction validates the vision my partner, Justin Meek, and I had to provide world-class service and deliver a best-in-class mortgage experience, and there is no better place to achieve that goal than at Prosperity.”

“I’ve known John and the JFQ team for many years, and I feel honored they trusted our vision. We happily welcome them into the Prosperity, and larger HomeServices of America family,” concluded Messer.

