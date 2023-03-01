Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Building a strong professional network both online and offline is crucial for growing your real estate business. In today’s digital-focused age, having a strong social media presence has become an extremely important tool for connecting with other industry professionals and reaching potential new clients.

Though platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are often the ‘go-to’ platforms for real estate agents, one that should not be overlooked is LinkedIn. With over 900 million members and 58 million registered companies, it is the world’s largest professional network. With numbers like these, networking opportunities are endless.

Here are five strategies every real estate professional should look into for using LinkedIn to build your professional network and grow your real estate business.

Optimize your profile

Your LinkedIn profile is basically your online resume. It is the first thing people see when they search for you on the platform, showcasing your experience, previous employers and positions, education and accomplishments. Make sure that your profile is complete and up-to-date, including a summary that highlights your expertise as a real estate professional. Of course, keep your contact information and professional headshot current.

By optimizing your LinkedIn profile, you are likely to get more views and connection requests. According to LinkedIn, profiles with photos get 21 times more views, and profiles with complete information receive 40% more job opportunities than those that are not optimized.

Connect with other industry professionals

LinkedIn is one of the best platforms for connecting with other real estate and industry professionals. When you connect with other agents, mortgage brokers, lenders and more, you can stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments, which will ultimately help you provide current and relevant information to your clients. The connections you make may also turn into referrals, leading to better business for both sides.

LinkedIn, like Facebook, also features groups that you can either create or join. These are a great place to participate in discussions to connect with others in the industry, as well as share relevant information, ask questions and find opportunities. To find other real estate professionals, use LinkedIn’s search feature to search for people by name, job title, or even by a specific company.

Share relevant, valuable content

We say it all the time, and each time it rings true: content is king. Sharing valuable, original and educational content is one of the best ways to establish yourself as an expert in your field and build your online presence. On your LinkedIn, share articles, videos and other resources relevant to your target audience, adding your own commentary and insights. Be sure to respond to any comments to increase engagement, ultimately attracting more followers.

According to LinkedIn, posts with images receive 98% more comments than those without. Similarly, posts with video content receive five times more engagement than posts without. Keeping visuals in mind when you are providing your social sphere with content is a smart strategy across all platforms.

Engage with your connections

When it comes to LinkedIn, engagement is essential for building a strong professional network. Be sure to like, comment and share posts from other users, preferably relevant to real estate, and respond to comments on your own posts. In addition to building your audience, this will help keep your name top-of-mind, increasing the likelihood your connections will come to you for their real estate needs.

According to LinkedIn, users who engage with content on the platform receive eight times more profile views than those who don’t engage.

Explore LinkedIn ads

LinkedIn Ads are a powerful way to reach your target audience and grow your real estate business. You can create targeted ads based on factors such as job title, company and location, which can help you reach potential clients who are likely to be interested in your services.

According to LinkedIn, companies that use LinkedIn Ads see a 6% higher conversion rate than those who don’t. Additionally, 78% of B2B marketers say that LinkedIn ads are effective for generating leads.

A powerful tool in the hands of a real estate agent, LinkedIn is the platform to build your professional network and grow your business. By optimizing your profile, connecting with other industry professionals, sharing valuable content, engaging with your connecting and utilizing LinkedIn Ads, you can establish yourself as an expert in the industry and boost your online presence. With all of this opportunity, LinkedIn is a platform you simply can’t afford to overlook!

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.