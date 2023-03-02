Real Estate Webmasters sets agents up for success in today’s fast-paced market

Upon joining Nashville, Tennessee-based Parks Village Real Estate in 2000, CFO Jenni Barnett began searching for a website host that would align with the firm’s passion.

“We pride ourselves on being a full-service company, so we’re very agent-centric,” Barnett says. “We want to make sure that we continue to provide every service we can to our agents for them to be successful.”

With an agent roster numbering in the hundreds, Barnett recognized the need for a platform that would create an atmosphere of ease for each individual.

About four years ago, Barnett encountered Real Estate Webmasters—and after further research and interviews, she was blown away by what was possible through the technology provider’s platform, specifically the level of customization available.

“The amount of customization they’ve helped us with—from the public-facing site in design and functionality, to the agent intranet, all the way down to the CRM functionality—was really attractive to us,” Barnett says.

Among other features made available through this customization, Barnett has found great success through single sign-on capabilities.

“Not having to constantly reset passwords or look up usernames streamlines the process for our agents,” Barnett says. “Once we’ve set up an agent in one place and made sure their accounts are active everywhere else, they just have one login to rule them all.”

This feature provides agents access to a custom dashboard that includes marketing tools, transaction management, services for buyers and sellers, and marketing data with one set of login information.

“It’s very fast-paced for real estate agents right now,” Barnett says. “They need things to be as easy as possible, with as few hurdles as possible.”

Also accessible through this dashboard is Real Estate Webmasters’ customizable CRM functionality, which has greatly impacted the firm’s overall efficiency.

“Real Estate Webmasters has allowed us to take the CRM and—based entirely off our agents’ suggestions—layer in the customization that we want,” Barnett says.

Real Estate Webmasters’ dedication to service has allowed Parks Village to continually adapt and improve their CRM to better serve their agents.

“The thing we love about the CRM is that we can go in and say, ‘Well, can you make it do this?’” Barnett says. “‘And they say, ‘Let’s do it.’”

These services aid Parks Village in their mission to integrate their technology stack. This way, agents can focus on interacting with clients rather than administrative tasks.

“Agents aren’t having to worry about, ‘Okay, I just closed a transaction, now I need to put that client into my CRM,’” Barnett says. “The fewer obstacles agents have in managing their business means there’s that much more time they can be face to face with their clients.”

Beyond these benefits, Real Estate Webmasters has also made it possible for the firm to expand its marketing center so that agents can send up to three different forms of digital marketing materials directly from their email.

“We can automate those touchpoints on behalf of our agents and take that off their plates,” Barnett says.

After four years of partnership, Barnett continues to be satisfied with Real Estate Webmasters’ level of dedication to excellence for their clients.

“Though we’ve had changes in who our project manager is, the level of service they’ve provided has never changed,” Barnett says. “They’re able to take any ideas we have and incorporate them for us. That’s the most important thing.”

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.