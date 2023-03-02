Curbio, Inc. has announced it has been named a finalist in Maryland Tech Council’s (MTC) 2023 ICON Awards in the Technology Company of the Year category. The award is part of the MTC’s annual Industry Awards Celebration, an event honoring individuals and companies in the life sciences, technology, and government contracting industries that have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

Curbio is a PropTech company that has set out to transform the way that real estate agents and their clients get listings ready for market. Powered by technology, Curbio streamlines the pre-listing home-improvement process from start to finish, allowing the company to complete pre-listing home-improvement projects of any size quickly and reliably, the company stated. With Curbio, REALTORS® and their clients can update homes to sell for more, without the hassle of traditional home improvement, a release stated.

“Curbio is excited to be selected as a finalist for Technology Company of the Year by the MTC. This has been a big year for Curbio as we continue to grow- expanding into new markets and launching new technologies like the Curbio mobile app to help REALTORS® win listings and sell them for top dollar. We are honored to be recognized for our work as we continue to set the new standard in pre-sale home improvement,” said Olivia Mariani, chief marketing officer at Curbio.

The winners of the MTC’s 2023 ICON Awards will be announced live on April 27th at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Learn more about the event on MTC’s website.

For more information on Curbio, visit https://curbio.com/.