Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced its president, Ann King, has been named a 2023 Women of Influence honoree by the Jacksonville Business Journal. The publication honors the most “dynamic, powerful and game-changing leaders” in the Northeast Florida business community.

“Ann is a positive force in Northeast Florida and we congratulate her on receiving this tremendous honor,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty founder and chairman Linda Sherrer. “She serves the community and the real estate industry with a commitment, determination and passion that is highly commendable. Her leadership and contributions to our firm and the community are a direct reflection of her dedication, vision and expertise.”

King joins a long list of Women of Influence honorees including four from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. They are Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and former president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty in 2019, REALTOR® Anita Vining in 2016, and Sherrer, who received the Jacksonville Business Journal’s Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

King oversees the brokerage operation across nine offices and a team of 500 real estate professionals. Additionally, she manages the company’s marketing, digital innovation, brokerage expansion efforts, accounting and operations, community philanthropy and charitable initiatives.

Prior to her current appointment in 2021, King served as vice president of brokerage since 2018. Her responsibilities included overseeing all of the company’s branch offices, the selection and retention of REALTORS® and training and mentoring programs. A licensed REALTOR® since 2001, King joined the company in 2007 and quickly became a top producing REALTOR® specializing in luxury homes. She was appointed broker/manager of the St. Augustine office in 2009, and she helped launch the MuraBella at the World Golf Village office when it opened in 2016.

