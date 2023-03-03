One of RISMedia’s very own Newsmakers this year was Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate. As part of the 2023 Newsmaker slate, Scavone has now received this honor five years in a row.

There are six Newsmaker categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, and Luminaries. Scavone, who was part of the Achievers list, was nominated by fellow real estate professionals like the other honorees.

Scavone is a 19-year veteran with Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) and has led the franchisor to its fastest period of growth in history in net franchises, gross commission income, and profit. His strong leadership earned him a recent promotion to president of Weichert, Realtors®. He now leads the two largest residential real estate companies within the Weichert® organization and manages all functional departments, including sales, recruiting, and operations.

Weichert describes Scavone as “integral” in the company’s continued upgrades to its technology infrastructure this past year, including development of a new reporting system and elevated back office system. The innovative resources and new upgrades will empower Weichert franchise owners and brokers with the tools to grow their businesses and offer superior service.

Scavone’s placement among the RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers comes on the heels of Weichert being named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for the 19th straight year and to Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Best Franchises for the eighth year in a row.



To read Scavone’s full Newsmakers profile, click here. For more information about Weichert, click here.