The time has come to create video and leverage it for unbelievable success. Here’s a success-story for you: A very high-performing, top agent I coach was hesitant to start shooting videos. She actually cussed me out and really wanted nothing to do with any video…ever. After getting her to try it, I said, “Just do it. Jump in the deep-end and just start it today—right now.” I went on to say, “Just shoot it in one take and don’t watch it again…don’t make it perfect; the more authentic and real, the better.”



She really didn’t want to do it, and somehow, she shot her first video, posted it and that was it. Our video strategies generated $18 million in new sales in one year for her. She had incredible execution and she just did it. There was no overthinking—just doing. And now she is, you guessed it, real estate famous. She’s also a rock-star agent in Indiana. Her name is Meighan Wise, and she leads one of the top-performing teams in the country at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty.

The greatest thing about video is that people love to watch them and you can make a huge impression on people you know and those you don’t. Start by getting a YouTube account and upload all your videos there. Google owns YouTube so it is going to help your SEO to be on YouTube and have a great library of videos. Do this and start your video plan today.



Here are a few fantastic ways to start your video strategy to create more followers and more buyer and seller opportunities.

Introduction to your team. An introduction video of you and your team helps potential clients get to know you and your team members very quickly. It also serves as a fantastic way to show the value and solutions you bring to achieving their real estate goals with each member of your team and the exclusive value they bring. Showcasing the buyer’s agent’s role provides additional value and helps the seller see all of the strategies and methods you incorporate to get a buyer for their home and get it sold.

Pre-marketing video. Create a team pre-marketing video that is sent to prospective seller clients before you go to the listing appointment. The video will set the tone of your professionalism, your marketing and your innovative talent when it comes to showcasing your marketing tools via video before they meet you. Each of your team members can use this video and you can highlight the special and unique benefits your team offers exclusively to get a buyer for their home.

Community information. We sell lifestyle, community and where people are going to live, work and play. Shoot amazing video of the amenities of your communities and showcase them on your web site. Get drone video and interview key influencers in your community that help make your communities shine.

Relocation kit video offering. Record a video offering relocating buyers an exclusive relocation kit that has everything they want to know about your city. The video with the right keywords will be found on a google search by potential relocation buyers and with a great landing page you can have them request your exclusive relo kit.

Individual agent social reels. Most of your agents are on social media. Now it’s time to take it up a level and show them the impact video has on social media and on business opportunities for you all. Being able to scale is one of the greatest benefits of posting videos multiple times a week, if not daily. Every person who watches your video or your agents’ videos or reels is seeing your name and brand repetitively.

Individual follow up videos. Your team members can radically differentiate themselves by providing follow-up in a specific, one-to-one video communication. This provides your agent the ability to show their enthusiasm and use voice inflection to communicate as if in person, which we all know is the most effective way. This video chat provides your agents the ability to reinforce their value and compete at a higher level and win to successfully convert leads into appointments and happy clients referring new buyers and sellers immediately.

Our strategic video and digital marketing plan has created $5-18 Million in new business in a year for our top agents. What can you do with a team plan developed around creating easy-to-produce videos that help everyone get to know you personally and want to hire you and your team?



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker, and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume.



