Corcoran Group, LLC has announced its first European franchise with the launch of Corcoran Magri Properties. Owned and led by Maddalena Magri, the firm is based out of Lake Garda, Italy. The announcement was made by Pamela Liebman, president, and CEO of The Corcoran Group.

“As we continue to grow our global footprint and network of exceptional affiliates, I’m thrilled to make our way into the European market, specifically into Italy,” said Liebman. “The Magri team has always prided themselves on turning every client’s dream of Lake Garda into a reality. Their dedication to client service is exactly what we look for when partnering with affiliates, it perfectly aligns with Corcoran’s established culture and core values.”

Located in Northern Italy between the major metros of Milan and Venice, Lake Garda is the country’s largest lake. It is a popular destination for nearby city dwellers, expatriates, and international vacationers to secure lakeside residences, the company said.

Immobiliare Magri, now Corcoran Magri Properties, was founded in 1987 as a family-run business led by Luigi Magri. From 1993 to today, Luigi’s daughter, Maddalena Magri, has led the company’s business operations, progressive growth, and overall local influence. In 2000, the company established its current office in Garda, Corso Italia.

Maddalena Magri acquired majority control of the company in 2013 alongside co-owner Francesco Visentin. Today, Corcoran Magri Properties continues to operate out of their Garda, Corso Italia office. Corcoran Magri Properties has also donated its time and resources to charitable works, particularly Mission Bambini. Founded in 2000, Mission Bambini aids in providing health services, primary education, and emergency support to underprivileged children across Italy and abroad.

“We are excited to introduce the Corcoran brand to our business, our clients, and the entire Lake Garda real estate market,” said Visentin. “Through the elevated marketing, dedicated support, international network, and educational opportunities provided by Corcoran, we are confident that this partnership will take our business to the next level.”

The Corcoran Group is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate.

For more information, visit https://www.anywhere.re/.