More than 500 of the most powerful residential real estate decision-makers, representing virtually every major real estate brand and business model, will gather again at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., this September 5-7 for RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange. With more than 25 sessions featuring over 100 of the industry’s most sought-after leaders participating in leading-edge discussions, RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange is the industry’s must-attend event.

Available through March 31, special early-bird pricing includes $900 off the full price of an All-Access Ticket, offering admission to all VIP sessions and networking events, including RISMedia's esteemed Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.



“The best brokerage, MLS, mortgage finance, association, technology and service-provider leaders will once again make the CEO & Leadership Exchange the must-attend real estate event of the year,” says RISMedia Founder, President & CEO John Featherston. “Informative, thought-provoking educational sessions, combined with ample networking opportunities to rekindle and create business relationships, sets this event apart from all others in the industry.”

“RISMedia events are always chock-full of new information, with a fresh way of thinking about things,” says Long & Foster Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Cindy Ariosa. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share new ideas, programs and initiatives with my peers across the country. The CEO & Leadership Exchange keeps you at the top of your game.”

Educational Sessions Focus on Strategies for Success in a Volatile Market



RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange gathers together over 100 of the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues currently impacting real estate professionals, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. Special presentations include an opening keynote address from Anywhere Brands President & CEO Sue Yannaccone, an economic analysis from NAR’s Dr. Lawrence Yun, a look at the housing policy landscape from Senator Cynthia Lummis, and current demographic trends from Bright MLS’s Dr. Lisa Sturtevant.

Additional topics covered at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will include:

VIP Private Session – The State of Mergers & Acquisitions

VIP Private Sessio n – M&A Strategies and Opportunities in a Shifting Market

VIP Private Session – The Evolving Role of the MLS: From Local to National Resource

VIP Private Session – The Evolving Role of the MLS: Working With Members in a Down Market

The State of Real Estate: The Broker Perspective

Power Pivots: Lessons in Change Management

Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times

Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk?

Evolving Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves

Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market

Evolving Team Structures: What Works What Doesn’t

The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge

How Portals Are Changing the Real Estate Playing Field

Restructuring Agent Services and Support: How to Listen to Your Agents and Learn

Must-Know Marketing Strategies to Attract Agents

The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market

Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results

A Strategic Approach: Targeting Key Communities

From Cyrpto to AI: The Tech That Will Make the Biggest Difference to Your Business

Team Leaders Share the Secrets to Operating a Successful Agent Team

Event Will Honor RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers



In conjunction with the 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 6. Full event registration includes a reserved spot at the gala event taking place at the Mayflower Hotel, however, seats are limited, so early registration is recommended to secure your spot.



RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange will offer real estate professionals an unparalleled opportunity to hone leadership skills, forge invaluable connections and develop new strategies in line with today’s market realities.



For more details and information on registering for RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, please visit events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange.

