More than 500 of the most powerful residential real estate decision-makers, representing virtually every major real estate brand and business model, will gather again at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., this September 5-7 for RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange. With more than 25 sessions featuring over 100 of the industry’s most sought-after leaders participating in leading-edge discussions, RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange is the industry’s must-attend event.
Educational Sessions Focus on Strategies for Success in a Volatile Market
RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange gathers together over 100 of the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues currently impacting real estate professionals, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. Special presentations include an opening keynote address from Anywhere Brands President & CEO Sue Yannaccone, an economic analysis from NAR’s Dr. Lawrence Yun, a look at the housing policy landscape from Senator Cynthia Lummis, and current demographic trends from Bright MLS’s Dr. Lisa Sturtevant.
Additional topics covered at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will include:
- VIP Private Session – The State of Mergers & Acquisitions
- VIP Private Session – M&A Strategies and Opportunities in a Shifting Market
- VIP Private Session – The Evolving Role of the MLS: From Local to National Resource
- VIP Private Session – The Evolving Role of the MLS: Working With Members in a Down Market
- The State of Real Estate: The Broker Perspective
- Power Pivots: Lessons in Change Management
- Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times
- Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk?
- Evolving Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves
- Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market
- Evolving Team Structures: What Works What Doesn’t
- The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge
- How Portals Are Changing the Real Estate Playing Field
- Restructuring Agent Services and Support: How to Listen to Your Agents and Learn
- Must-Know Marketing Strategies to Attract Agents
- The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market
- Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results
- A Strategic Approach: Targeting Key Communities
- From Cyrpto to AI: The Tech That Will Make the Biggest Difference to Your Business
- Team Leaders Share the Secrets to Operating a Successful Agent Team
Event Will Honor RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers
In conjunction with the 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 6. Full event registration includes a reserved spot at the gala event taking place at the Mayflower Hotel, however, seats are limited, so early registration is recommended to secure your spot.
RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange will offer real estate professionals an unparalleled opportunity to hone leadership skills, forge invaluable connections and develop new strategies in line with today’s market realities.
