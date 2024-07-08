Above, Danielle Dowell

Danielle Dowell grew up in a small Missouri town with dreams of a big-city life. Restless after two years of college, she traveled for a while before settling in Chicago, where the worlds of industry and hospitality combined to inspire her passion for real estate.

As a new licensee with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS), she quickly learned the value of teaming, and the Dowell Group she launched nine years ago now numbers 13 agents on pace to produce $70 million in sales this year.

Named Best of the Best among BHHS agents from 2019 through 2023 with lifetime sales of over $1/2 billion in volume, Dowell credits her own success to uniquely customized service, a strategy she determined to carry over into her role as team leader.



Barbara Pronin: Agents often talk about customized service. What does the term mean to you?

Danielle Dowell: Every client is different, and so are their goals and interests; first-time buyers, downsizing seniors, various price points, city or suburbs, rentals, or new construction. Our promise is to add value by matching every client with the agent best-equipped to meet or exceed their expectations. We handle the macro, the micro, the multi-everything, from beginning to end of every transaction. Value-added service is where the market is, and we want to be at the forefront.

BP: That’s a challenging promise. What’s your criteria for bringing agents on board?

DD: All our agents are experienced people-persons with multi-specializations. We have serious conversations with every potential team member about what we can offer each other. What do you want and expect from this team? What can you offer us? Will you be a good fit with our interactive culture, which is the heart and soul of this team?

BP: What do you mean by an inter-active culture – and how are you organized as a team?

DD: My goal is team longevity, and that only happens when everyone is getting what they need. We have our own office, we talk many times a day, and we work hard to be sure we’re on the same page in terms of business and opportunity. We are available to each other when there is an issue to work through, and the truth is, we are pretty close out of the office. We have dinners together, maybe a day on the beach at Lake Michigan, we just like to hang out.

BP: Who does all the administrative tasks that a team of this size requires?

DD: We have an office manager, a social media/marketing manager, and two people handling the paperwork – and as Berkshire Hathaway brokers, our team has access to some of the best resources in the city.

BP: Apart from Berkshire Hathaway’s charitable programs, how do you give back to the communities you serve?

DD: Most often, we make a donation in the name of the client to the organization of their choice.

BP: Are you planning to stay with your current team size, or are you open to continued expansion?

DD: Mega-teams are the wave of the future, and we are ready to grow. We will aways be open to smart go-getters who know how to create momentum and build lasting client relationships.

BP: You serve a large market, the city of Chicago and surroundings. Is there anything like an average sale price?

DD: We represent walk-up city condos in the low $200,000s and suburban estates priced at over $4 million – and we have a lot of experience in real estate development; market analysis, zoning requirements, marketing and sales of various-sized residential developments.

BP: What do you like most about being a team leader, Danielle, and what have you learned over the past nine years?

DD: What I love is that I never feel like I’m going to work. This is a lifestyle, not a job. I enjoy the challenge, I like mentoring, and I never fail to see more potential in my agents than I think they see in themselves. What I’ve learned, more than anything, is that leading a happy and productive team requires a great shift in time and energy. You are the one who has to be there to stoke that fire every day.

BP: Any advice for new leaders just beginning to build a team?

DD: Take on agents who meet your criteria, who fit with the culture you envision. Consider establishing a 45-day trial period to determine whether it’s working. This can be a challenging and stressful career, so it’s incredibly important to have some fun along the way – and as you grow, for the whole team to be friends and mentors for one another. And maybe most important for every team leader: treat your people like gold.



For more information, visit TheDowellGroup.com.

Dowell Group Listing



1806 North Wood Street, Chicago, Illinois

$3,500,000

This 6-bed, 5.1-bath has 6 multi-level outdoor spaces, this double lot boasts 9,000 square feet of pure retreat with resistance pool, sauna, elevator, wine cellar, and an invisible sound system. Rehabbed in 2022, this home lives like a brand new build. Upon entering, a grand foyer invites you to elevated 20+ foot ceilings and skylights that flood the home with natural light.

The main level library is adorned with a coffered ceiling, built-in shelves and desk, all designed to showcase exquisite art. The dining room has a contemporary rope chandelier that illuminates the textured wall coverings. The herringbone hardwood flooring extends seamlessly into a top-of-the-line kitchen, outfitted with integrated appliances, a 9-foot quartzite waterfall island, and professional grade appliances, including a 6-burner Wolf stove top, Bosch black hood, double oven, two food warmers, dual dishwasher, and Thermador refrigerator.

The drama unfolds in the swanky sunken living room with its vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, limestone fireplace, massive mirrors and seamless access to three additional alfresco areas: backyard with Verdant turf, a serene courtyard boasting a green wall, crackling fire pit, built-in grill, wine fridge, wet bar and a deck perched above the three-car garage with pergola and outdoor tv.

To see the full listing, click here.