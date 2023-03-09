NAR President Kenny Parcell today announced that Jennifer Wauhob will serve as NAR’s Vice President of Association Affairs for the remainder of 2023. Wauhob has worked in the real estate markets of West Houston and Katy, Texas, for more than a decade and today leads a team of seven agents for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in Houston. Wauhob was last year’s Chairman of the Houston Association of REALTORS®, representing over 50,000 NAR members at the local level.

Wauhob has been recognized as a “5-Star REALTOR®” by Texas Magazine for five consecutive years. A graduate of Texas Tech University, Wauhob is also an “Emerald Elite Award” recipient for Better Homes and Gardens, ranking her in the top 2% of agents in the national brand.

In 2014, the Houston Association of REALTORS® named Wauhob one of its “Top 20 Under 40 Rising Stars in Real Estate,” and she was soon after listed as one of “11 REALTORS® to Watch” by the Texas Association of REALTORS®. In the past, she’s refused to let a negative outlook among Houston buyers slow down her dedication to the business.

“Jennifer’s commitment to this profession, her agents, and to U.S. real estate more broadly are evident to everyone who has had the privilege of getting to know her,” said Parcell. “We are confident that she will represent her fellow Realtors® and the millions of U.S. consumers they serve every day in this role, as she has done herself as an agent in East Texas. All of us on NAR’s leadership team look forward to working with Jennifer to ensure this association is operating efficiently for our members and their clients in the weeks and months ahead.”

