Nearly 3,000 attendees gathered at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas last week for Realty ONE Group’s annual conference, taking in impactful speakers, entertainers and celebrities with “inspiring messages of hope and love,” the company announced. ONE Summit International 2023, the annual event that gathers Realty ONE Group professionals from around the world, also celebrated its professionals’ success, despite a challenging housing market, at a Top Producer reception while hosting critical training via its industry-leading ONE University business coaching, a release stated..



“ONE Summit was never meant to be a real estate event,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “It was meant to coach, train and inspire and to bring our #ONEFamily together to celebrate the opportunities we have every day to make an impact.”



Headliners for the event included Dr. Eric Thomas (ET, the Hip Hop Preacher), Molly Bloom, Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, the Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, and performances by Las Vegas’ own Blue Man Group and Artrageous. Attendees also enjoyed a surprise appearance by NBA Legend and Entrepreneur, Shaquille O’Neal who also closed out the two-day event as DJ Diesel, DJing the annual BLACK & GOLD GALA at Drai’s Nightclub, the company said.

Realty ONE Group welcomed real estate professionals from around the U.S. and a host of agents from the 11 countries that have recently joined the network, they said. Attendees kicked off ONE Summit 2023 with the annual ONE Walk down the Las Vegas strip to benefit the Beverly Carter Foundation. Dear World shared its powerful message of embracing our personal stories and using them to thrive, giving attendees an opportunity to encourage themselves via body art and capture the moment in photographs. As usual, Realty ONE Group, via its ONE Cares 501(c) charitable arm, hosted the annual Women’s Luncheon with ticket sales, a silent auction and a ONE Cares check all contributing to a $20,000 donation to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

The “UNBrokerage” as it’s known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain in addition to the Philippines.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.