From early pioneers to modern-day trailblazers, women have played an important role in shaping the real estate industry and breaking down barriers for those who came after them. One of the earliest pioneers in the industry was Corrine Simpson, a broker from Seattle, Washington.

While the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) was founded in 1908, Corrine was finally allowed to join in 1910. However, for the next 40 years, women continued to struggle to serve on real estate boards, which led to the formation of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® in 1938—a parallel organization to NAR. Most boards abandoned their gender restrictions by 1950, though it would be another 42 years until a woman, Dorcas Helfant-Browning, was elected to lead NAR.

Today, women continue to make their mark in the real estate industry. One of the most successful modern-day trailblazers is Barbara Corcoran, founder and chairman of The Corcoran Group, one of the largest and most respected real estate firms in New York City. With her keen business understanding and ability to spot opportunities in the market, Barbara has built a real estate empire that spans multiple states and generates billions of dollars in revenue each year.

Despite this progress, there’s still a long way to go when it comes to achieving gender parity in the real estate industry. NAR reports that 66% of real estate professionals in the U.S. are women, and many have been able to make a name for themselves, proving that they have what it takes to succeed in the industry.

One of the ways women are making an impact is through their ability to connect with clients on a personal level. Many female agents find that they’re able to build stronger relationships with clients than their male counterparts, and this often translates into more successful transactions.

Another way that women are making an impact is through their ability to innovate and think outside the box. With technology advancing rapidly and the industry changing faster than ever, it’s essential for agents to stay ahead of the curve and find new ways to serve their clients. Women are often able to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the table, which can make all the difference in a highly competitive market.

But no one is going to lay out the red carpet for just anyone, regardless of their gender. Opposition and archaic ways of thinking will always be obstacles, so another critical thing that women can do is support and mentor each other. This is vital when it comes to breaking down barriers and making the industry a more inclusive place for everyone.

Women have played an increasingly important role in the real estate industry and will continue to do so in the future. They have been a major part of this business and its evolution to what it is today. With more and more women entering the industry, real estate is sure to continue to evolve and improve for years to come.

To learn more, visit www.myoutdesk.com/services.