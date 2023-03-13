On Thursday, March 16th at the Capital Hilton, in Washington, DC, the National Association of REALTORS® will host a Policy Forum: “The Current Housing Market: Implications for Homebuyers and the Economy.” This forum will bring together policymakers, academic experts, and industry experts to discuss housing affordability.

The policy forum will also showcase NAR’s housing priorities for 2023 by examining the impact of home price growth and rising mortgage rates on housing affordability and the economy at large. The forum will in turn analyze how tackling these issues will bring broad benefits to all economic sectors.

Panelists that attendees will hear from during the forum include:

Sandra Thompson, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada).

Former U.S. Senator and Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, Scott P. Brown (R-Massacchusetts).

Kevin Hassett, former chairman President’s Council of Economic Advisers (2017-19).

Mark A. Calabria, senior advisor to the Cato Institute & former director of FHFA.

Callum Williams, senior economics writer for The Economist.

Genger Charles, managing director, head of External Affairs and Impact Strategies, Amherst.

Dr. Kenneth Chilton, associate professor of public administration & policy, Tennessee State University.

Nate Shultz, chief of staff at the Office of Housing/Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mark McArdle, assistant director, mortgage markets, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Pete Kopf, 2023 NAR vice president of advocacy.

Bryan Greene, NAR vice president of policy advocacy.

Shannon McGahn, NAR chief advocacy officer.

This is just the latest such forum that NAR has hosted. In May 2022, they co-hosted “Financing The Future” with the Urban Institute on the topic of housing equity.

The policy forum will be held on Thursday, March 16th, from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC.

To register for the forum please click here: https://www.nar.realtor/events/policy-forum/registration