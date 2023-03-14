Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced that New American Funding (NAF) has joined its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. NAF offers a range of specialized joint venture models tailored to the unique needs and sizes of their partners.

According to a release, NAF is one of the nation’s top mortgage lenders and takes pride in being the largest woman-owned and Hispanic-owned mortgage company in the country. NAF is an industry leader in serving underserved communities, originating billions in loans each year and servicing 95% of them. This model allows NAF to help brokerages diversify revenue streams, build customer loyalty, and successfully adapt to any market. With an extensive range of loan programs, competitive rates, and industry-leading turn times, NAF helps brokerages cater to the diverse needs of clients, while increasing homeownership among underserved communities, the company stated.

“NAF is a company that values diversity and inclusivity, and it shows in their commitment to providing a wide range of loan programs and their dedication to serving underserved communities. With a strong focus on customer service and a management team with decades of experience, NAF is a top choice for anyone seeking a reliable and trustworthy mortgage lender,” said LeadingRE vice president, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

Learn more about New American Funding at newamericanfunding.com. Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at LeadingRE.com.