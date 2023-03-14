In the world of fiction, Michael Connelly’s popular ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ conducts much of his business from the back seat of his classic Continental. In real life, Orange County real estate team leader and top producer John Stanaland splits his time between his Douglas Elliman Newport Beach office and his boat, typically sailing somewhere along Southern California’s tony Orange County coastline.



Stanaland, a fifth-generation REALTOR® who’s closed more than $4.5 billion in the course of his 27-year career, has more than earned the right to enjoy smooth sailing. The Laguna Beach native and his 11-member team (JohnStanaland.com), which includes his wife, Rachel, and his son, Trevor, closed more than $300 million in sales volume last year, breaking records with four of the highest condo sale prices in the county and two of the highest sales ever recorded in the history of exclusive Monarch Bay.

Newly affiliated with the Douglas Elliman brand, the team serves clients in northern and central Orange County as well as in high-end coastal enclaves in Newport and Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel and Balboa Island, where current listings go as high as $48 million-plus.

Barbara Pronin: John, your family history in Orange County–and in real estate–runs deep, doesn’t it?

John Stanaland: Yes, my great-great-grandparents were developers in the Orange County area more than 100 years ago, so there’s no question real estate is in my blood. I began my own career with a mid-size broker when I was in my twenties. My goal then– and still is–providing outstanding client care. That’s always been the hallmark of our service.

BP: At what point did you decide to develop a team?

JS: When I realized I needed administrative help so that more of my time could be spent with clients–and also that being part of a team would give each of us more contacts and greater reach, not only in the communities we serve, but with bi-coastal and even international clients. We have the privilege of working in a destination area that attracts people from all over the world.

BP: In part, your team is a family affair, correct?

JS: In part, yes. My wife, Rachel, and both my sons, Trevor and Tyler, are licensed agents. At the same time, our other team members and our transaction coordinator are all part of the family.

BP: How do you operate as a team?

JS: We tend to work independently for the most part. We meet as needed, but whether I’m in the office or on my boat, I work hard to stay on top of everything the team is involved in–and I’m always accessible to them and to my clients.

BP: What is it, do you think, that differentiates your team from the competition?

JS: For one thing, we have a long and proven history in the markets we serve and we work hard to ensure we provide the value, diligence, and professionalism that our clients expect of us. Our buyers and sellers know we are there for them at all times, and at every point in their transaction. Also, the Douglas Elliman brand is synonymous with exceptional service and personal attention, so we believe this is a good fit for us and one that will provide us with additional resources and opportunity.

BP: This year marks some big changes from the real estate market of the last couple of years. How is that impacting your business?

JS: Business is a bit slower now, yes, but inventory here is critically low, and there is always demand, which is why people are paying big prices. We’ve written half a dozen offers in the last week or so, ranging from $5 million to $14 million–and they are all cash deals.

BP: Are you looking to expand your team size any time soon?

JS: We are approached often by agents who want to join us, but we are in a good place at the moment and we are always mindful of the market. We’ve grown judiciously over the years and we will continue to do that.

BP: Any advice for others in terms of building a successful team, especially in the luxury market?

JS: You need to be selective as a team leader. You need to pick people who reflect your values, people who understand your goals and differentiators and have a similar sense of urgency about providing excellent service. Happy clients are the best source of repeat business and referrals. That is true no matter what markets you serve. It certainly has been true for us.



Recent listing

11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, CA | $39,700,000 | John Stanaland of Douglas Elliman Realty





Commanding a coveted front-row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views, this undeniably impressive contemporary estate defines luxury living.



Remodeled in 2022, this world-class custom home is a masterpiece of craftsmanship featuring only the finest materials throughout. Its dramatic yet inviting decor delivers both serene comfort and opulent style, with countless spaces designed for indoor-outdoor living.



The home boasts huge walls of glass that open the residence to lush landscaping and private outdoor spaces, while an expansive central skylight floods both levels with natural light. The home’s generously proportioned spaces include 5 bedrooms, all ensuite, and 6 spa-like bathrooms over two levels that are richly detailed with Calacatta marble, Albertini Italian doors, zebra wood, and other ultra high-end materials.

The upper level features a spacious living area with a modern glass fireplace, vaulted ceilings, temperature-controlled wine wall, and a chef’s dream Bulthaup kitchen with stainless steel Miele appliances, Wolf range and a stainless steel pantry with a Dacor wine station. The kitchen flows seamlessly to the home’s outdoor oceanside oasis, complete with a brand new glass fire pit, outdoor shower, outdoor kitchen with built-in Viking grill, ice maker, refrigerator, Kalamazoo pizza oven, and sparkling pool and spa accessible directly from the master suite.

The extravagant lower level is accessed via a dramatic floating staircase and leads to a full bar, home theater, gaming space, incredibly spacious and luxurious home office center complete with a full bath, glass-encased commercial wine cellar and an outdoor courtyard with a one-story waterfall.

The home also offers tons of storage space throughout, a 3-car garage with epoxy flooring, effortless home security, and state-of-the-art Crestron technology to ease and automate practically every amenity and process imaginable. Located on a third of an acre, this spectacular residence is one of just 13 private homes at the resort with ownership privileges that include access to the Montage concierge, housekeeping, and room service, delivering a true resort-like living experience. Encompassing all of this, while just a few steps away from crystal clear Pacific Ocean waters, there is truly no better location in Orange County. Rarely do location, design, and such endless amenities align so comprehensively.