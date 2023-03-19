Improving the client experience is the goal for most, if not all, agents looking to take their businesses to the next level. While there is no silver bullet that would deliver a perfect transaction process, several tech tools are worth exploring.

Suppose the growing popularity of augmented reality is any indication. In that case, it’s a worthwhile investment that real estate professionals should consider as they look for innovative ways to pour into their sphere of influence.

From improving the showing experience to helping clients visualize what their new home could look like, here are a few ways that augmented reality could help you improve your client’s experience.

Spruce up your staging

Staging a home has been a common practice for agents for decades. However, new tools and technology have enabled real estate professionals to create endless listing photos to appeal to a wide range of buyers through virtual staging. Using augmented reality tools, agents can provide buyers with digital photos of a home and give would-be buyers a taste of a listing’s potential while mitigating potential stumbling blocks (i.e., cluttered homes, mismatched decor, and more).

Property tours with flare

Virtual tours gained tons of popularity during the pandemic but didn’t fall by the wayside when things opened back up. There is a good reason for that. Being able to “walk through” homes from the comfort of your home is a convenience that most consumers would jump at, especially if they are looking to move into your market from another state—which happened a lot in the past three years. Just as listing photos became imperative to marketing a home, so should 3D touring. Find a way to incorporate this tool to expand the reach of your listings beyond your market and state.

Home improvement planning

Let’s say you have a homeowner who wants to sell their home but was wondering if there were any improvements they could make that bump up the value of their house. How valuable would it be to show the client what the improvement and alterations would look like without lifting a hammer or calling a contractor? AR tech and tools can make that happen, especially when helping consumers visualize how their furniture would look in a house or what specific paint colors would look like. From previewing landscaping changes and renovation to planning to rearrange your interior decor, augmented reality tools can add ease and convenience to the process on the buy and sell sides of the housing hunting process.

Scouting the neighborhood

At one time, agents had to hop in a car with their clients to show them the neighborhood surrounding their listings. It wasn’t that long ago. Sure, that was a tried and true strategy to showcase your expertise and knowledge of a market, but AR tools can provide a more efficient and convenient way for your clients to get a feel for the community without spending hours in the car.

Several tools and software will allow you to scan a location with your phone and develop a virtual tour for consumers to watch (similar to how you would set up a virtual property tour).