Real estate software company CubiCasa has announced that The MLSTM/CLAW has joined their new MLS Partnership Program. Through the program, agents and brokers utilizing VESTAPLUS™ MLS Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of The MLS™/CLAW, now have access to free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app, making property listings more comprehensive and providing digital assets for property listings.

CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program now includes 10 partners since launching in December 2022. Partners include Montana Regional MLS, Valley MLS, South Tahoe Association of Realtors (STAOR), Western Arizona MLS (WARDEX) and Omni MLS.

The MLS Partnership Program enables CubiCasa to work directly with Multiple Listing Services to expand access to floor plans across the United States. Existing partnerships are in place in Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont and even Latin America, the company stated.

“Adding The MLSTM/CLAW to our list of MLS partners brings us closer to CubiCasa’s vision for the future of real estate,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “We’re helping to empower their members with our easy-to-use, free floor plan tool that will ultimately allow buyers to make more informed purchasing decisions. Making floor plans the standard on home listings across the country will add a new level of transparency and certainty to the real estate process.”

CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program enables members to secure free floor plans from their scans, a discounted rate on optional add-on features, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers currently using CubiCasa.

“We have grown as a direct result of our development and implementation of technology that supports the businesses of our agents and brokers across Southern California,” said Annie Ives, CEO of The MLSTM/CLAW. “We’re confident that CubiCasa’s floor plans will be an additional tool and data point that will help our network of agents conduct business more seamlessly. Floor plans are increasingly becoming a part of clients requests as they seek a comprehensive view of properties before making investment decisions.”

For more information, visit https://www.cubi.casa/.