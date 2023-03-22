The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP) has announced that Nuria Rivera was installed last week as the organization’s 2023 president, and Nora Aguirre was installed as 2023 president-elect at the 2023 Homeownership & Wealth Building Conference in Washington, D.C.

Rivera is the CEO of Novation Title Insurance Agency, a title and escrow company she launched in 2015. She has served on the NAHREP National Board of Directors, and also serves as a chapter coach, and was the president of NAHREP Salt Lake City. Rivera has led the Novation Title and received Utah’s “Best of State” award for four years since 2016. She feels passionate about the community and giving back and has a non-profit organization called “Dreamers’ Foundation,” which holds an annual fundraising event to give back to an already established charitable organization, the organization noted. As NAHREP national president, Rivera holds a vital leadership position within the organization, including chairwoman of the national board, and will be a primary representative for the organization at industry events throughout the country, NAHREP stated.

“It is an honor to carry the mantle of NAHREP president. I am humbled and thankful to outgoing president Luis Padilla and the NAHREP board of directors for their trust in me. I will do my best to carry on the legacy of growing sustainable homeownership and building wealth creation opportunities for Latinos,” said President Nuria Rivera.

Nora Aguirre was installed as the 2023 president-elect at the same ceremony. Aguirre is an associate with Century 21 Americana. She has served on the NAHREP national board of directors. In 2017, Aguirre founded the NAHREP Greater Las Vegas Chapter and served as its founding president. Aguirre frequently volunteers her time for veteran’s groups and other causes close to her heart.

“Nora Aguirre was chosen by her peers on the NAHREP board as president-elect for 2023. As a successful and insightful leader, Nora works tirelessly for her clients and NAHREP members and partners to bring best practices and new ways of addressing the challenges of expanding homeownership for Hispanics,” said Gary Acosta, NAHREP co-founder and CEO. “I stand on the shoulders of great leaders before me and am excited to learn more from our board, partners, and NAHREP members as we continue our growth trajectory,” said Aguirre.

The president-elect holds a key leadership position within NAHREP and serves as an ambassador of NAHREP’s mission.

NAHREP welcomes Class of 2023 national board members

Last week NAHREP also welcomed the 2023 national board of directors (NBOD) class and thanked outgoing members for their dedicated years of service, the organization announced. The NAHREP national board of directors guides 100 chapters and 40,000 professionals nationwide, giving insights on industry trends, professional development, and leading business practices.

“We are blessed to have some of the most talented and dedicated real estate professionals in the industry on our Board of Directors,” said Acosta. “These professionals exemplify true servant-leader qualities that help guide our mission of promoting sustainable Hispanic homeownership and entrepreneurship. We look forward to working closely with the new members and are very thankful to our outgoing board members for their outstanding service.”

New incoming Class of 2023 national board members include:



Jona Gamboa (FL) Imelda Manzo (CA) Pedro Rivera (WI)

Board members transitioning to alumni:



Mark Dimas (TX) Neil Terc (TX)

The official installation of 2023 board members and induction of President Nuria Rivera as 2023 NAHREP President and Nora Aguirre as 2023 president-elect took place last week at the NAHREP Homeownership & Wealth Building Conference in Washington D.C.

For more information, visit https://nahrep.org/.