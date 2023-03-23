Termites can destroy a house, and homeowners often don’t realize that there’s a problem until termites have caused major damage. Follow these tips to keep your home termite free.

Control moisture outside and inside your house. Check for roof and plumbing leaks and damaged windows that can let moisture in. Use a dehumidifier indoors, if necessary.

Trim trees and bushes so they don’t touch your house.

If you use mulch in a garden or store firewood outdoors, leave space between wood and your house so you don’t give termites access to your home.

Store firewood several inches off the ground, as most termites live underground and travel from soil to wood.

Can’t keep termites away? You may need professional termite treatments to protect your home.