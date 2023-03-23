Spring is here. Buyers are coming out in search of their new home, and sellers are ready to list, with 40% of home sales occurring from March through June (NAR). Although projections suggest there will still be a lack of inventory this spring, listings will not fly off the market like they did a year ago.

With high-interest rates and home prices, affordability is a problem for many buyers, and sellers may need to make concessions to meet buyers where they are. Experts also hypothesize that less desirable homes like those fixer-uppers or those outside of sought-after neighborhoods could sit on the market for an extended period. Keep your listings from being the latter with these springtime tips.



Encourage clients to engage in some spring cleaning

Before homeowners go to put their house on the market, make sure they do some thorough spring cleaning. Countertops, tiles, grouts, showers, and sinks are all candidates for a good thorough wipe down. Carpets should be professionally cleaned, and hardwood floors refinished if needed. Decluttering is also an imperative step to depersonalizing the space and making a property market ready.



Convey the importance of curb appeal and exterior updates

After a dark and dull winter, people are ready to get outdoors. For homebuyers, this can leave them itching for a property with a nice outdoor space or one that has some serious curb appeal. Since the first thing buyers see is the outside of a home, curb appeal can make or break their entire opinion.



A little landscaping like lawn care, trimming shrubs, planting flowers, and mulching can go a long way for buyers this spring. Clients should also be encouraged to continue their spring cleaning outdoors by power washing the driveway, siding, fencing, patio, and deck if they have them. The roof and gutters could use at least a quick once over as well. If needed, a new coat of paint on the exterior could also help the property shine and make the house ready for the spring market.



A picture is worth a thousand words

Even if the listing already has some professional photos, it may be time to get new ones taken. Listings with photos of snow on the ground, trees with changing leaves, or dreary gray skies can be a turnoff for buyers who have spring fever. Not to mention the fact that these seasonal photos are a dead giveaway that a listing has been on the market for several weeks.



Encourages sellers to boost their curb appeal, then get new photos of the exterior and outdoor spaces. Along with updating the photos, make sure the listing has a sunny and cheery description to match the spring season.



They are called home improvement projects for a reason

Although outdoor spaces can be a focal point during the spring, the inside of the home should not be neglected. Besides just some cleaning, home improvement projects can be a big differentiator to help your properties stand out when many new listings hit the market this spring and summer. Whether it is a refresh or remodel, updating the kitchen, bath, or living areas can transform the look of a home while also boosting its value.



Curbio helps real estate agents and their clients make home improvements of all sizes before the property hits the market so that it can sell faster and for more. With a pay-at-closing price model and turnkey project management, neither party has to stress.



To learn more or to get a free estimate for your current listings, visit https://curbio.com/.