Digital marketing technology firm Evocalize has announced a partnership with Side, a platform designed to help agents grow their business independently. Together, Evocalize and Side will use lead-generation programs to improve the way agents use local digital marketing on platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Instagram.

The partnership allows Side to offer its network a new tool for reaching their target audiences. Side’s Digital Campaign Builder, powered by Evocalize technology, will leverage full MLS integration to provide targeted, data-driven campaigns that reach consumers at relevant times and locations. Users can designate the program they want to launch, in which geographic area, and how much they want to spend. Once a campaign is approved, the technology will automatically optimize spend across social media platforms, displaying their ads on the channels most likely to drive engagement and quality leads.

Evocalize’s technology supports businesses across industries, including residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, insurance, senior living, financial services, restaurants, franchises, travel and more. Its Collaborative Marketing Platform with EVOLVE artificial intelligence layer is designed to help national brands and technology platforms, like Side, take the complexity out of local digital advertising for themselves and their distributed users. The platform uses real-time data for automation and machine learning algorithms to optimize performance across multiple ad platforms, ensuring that ads are seen by the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

“We are excited to be partnering with Side, a company with a strong track record of empowering the most successful agents and teams in the industry. The common goal of both of our companies is to empower local agents and operators with the tools they need to grow their business,” said Evocalize CEO Matthew Marx. “Together, we are making it easier than ever for agents in the Side community to achieve their local marketing goals using the most sophisticated, data-driven techniques in just a few clicks.”



For more information, visit https://www.evocalize.com/.