Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of NAR, has announced the early acceptance of two companies as part of the 2023 REACH U.S. programs. REACH is a scale-up program that helps propel technology companies throughout the real estate, finance, banking, home services and insurance industries.

The chosen companies are:

Real Grader measures, manages and maximizes digital presence for real estate professionals. Its most recent product launch, the Instacard ® —a digital business card – has already been adopted by tens of thousands of agents, brokers and MLS organizations worldwide; and

APM Help assists property managers with audit, accounting, finance, and technology to run their businesses better. Clients can manage their entire back office while accessing a curated marketplace of partner solutions with preferred pricing and seamless integrations.

“The early selection of these companies demonstrates the speed at which Second Century Ventures and REACH operate to equip real estate professionals, across all sectors, with top tools to accelerate their businesses,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “We are tremendously impressed by Real Grader and APM Help, for both their solutions and their teams’ passion for advancing innovation. They will join a portfolio of more than 200 companies that have demonstrated immense value for the real estate ecosystem worldwide.”

Real Grader was featured at the 2022 Miami REALTORS® Rock the Market event as part of the REACH Labs initiative.

“It has always been a vision to team up with the people at REACH,” said Alex Montalenti, CEO of Real Grader. “We look forward to leveraging their knowledge, mentorship and partners to advance our adoption nationwide and worldwide. We are confident that this will accelerate our growth and expansion in the industry.”

“We built APM Help to assist commercial brokers and it was a natural fit to work with REACH to help accelerate our vision to be the ‘easy button’ for brokers to manage properties,” said Taylor Hou, founder and CEO of APM Help. “We are excited to work with Second Century Ventures and REACH to help brokers diversify their businesses while managing their rentals with our AI-powered property management solutions.”

REACH will announce the remaining participants for the 2023 program in mid-April. The program will offer its incoming cohort a curriculum consisting of education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace.

For more information, visit https://nar-reach.com/.