AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate has announced the addition of Josh Ramirez to serve as the driving force behind AKG’s expansion into Santa Barbara and Montecito, California. As Santa Barbara native, AKG stated that Ramirez brings a unique blend of local expertise, global exposure, and innovative marketing prowess to the table.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Josh Ramirez to the AKG family,” said Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate. “With his intimate knowledge of the Santa Barbara and Montecito markets we know he’s the perfect fit to help us expand our reach in these coveted communities.”

Ramirez transitioned to the real estate industry following a successful career in marketing and technology, according to a release. He joins AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate following his departure from Compass, where he was responsible for the sale of noteworthy properties such as 900 Las Alturas, which sold for $3.5 million, 242 Ortega Ridge Road, which sold for $3.1 million and 1090 Shokat Dr., which sold for $10.25 million.

Prior to his transition to real estate, the brokerage stated that Ramirez spent several years in Australia and then nearly a decade in the U.S. working in technology and marketing. As a Director at a publicly-traded technology company, he collaborated with high-profile brands including Sugarfina, Avon, and Road Runner Sports, among others. In addition, Ramirez co-founded Princeton North in 2016, a creative marketing agency that has since partnered with an array of local and international businesses, such as Belmond, Deckers, and Hoka.

“When AKG | Christie’s International created a unique role to be the first agent to spearhead their presence in Santa Barbara/Montecito, I was beyond thrilled!,” said Ramirez. “I refer to Montecito as the ‘Monaco of America’, due to its Mediterranean climate, coastal living and privacy that attracts royals, celebrities, financiers, (even the King of Spain spent time here) and people seeking a European lifestyle.”

