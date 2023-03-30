Committed to empowering women and minorities in the real estate industry through education, mentorship and advocacy, Ige Johnson—founder, president and CEO of the Ige Johnson Group at eXp Realty—is pushing the bounds to make the real estate industry better for everyone. In this exclusive interview, Johnson talks candidly about what drew her to real estate, her transition to eXp and what it means to be a 2023 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker.

Paige Tepping: Getting started, what ultimately drew you to real estate?

Ige Johnson: Coming from the education sector, I always knew that I wanted to pursue a career that would offer me more flexibility while allowing me to continue sharing knowledge and helping people achieve their goals and dreams, and the real estate industry certainly fits the bill. I was drawn to the ever-changing market dynamics and the opportunity to facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers as well as influence the market and add value to my clients.

In addition, I could see that the real estate industry offered opportunities that would allow me to create my own business based on the principles of entrepreneurship, compassion, creativity and innovation—all things I value deeply.

PT: As an African American woman who has broken barriers in the industry, including becoming the first African American female Broker/Owner of the Year in 2020, what’s next for you?

IJ: I am committed to continuing my mission of empowering women and minorities in the real estate industry through education, mentorship and advocacy. I want to use this platform that I’ve earned to further my reach and help create a more equitable and diverse industry. My move to eXp Realty is one of the concrete steps I’ve taken to help me broaden my reach so that the Ige Johnson Group can continue to grow and serve the community.

I’m also focusing on building a global brand that reaches beyond borders, bringing together different cultures, markets and people from all over the world so they can share their stories and experiences. I want to help create an environment in which everyone feels welcome and respected no matter who they are or where they come from. In the end, my goal is to use real estate as a vehicle for positive change and make sure everyone has access to the opportunity of homeownership.

PT: You successfully transitioned the Ige Johnson Group over to eXp Realty last year. What was the motivation behind this move—and why is eXp the best place for you?

IJ: The Ige Johnson Group was founded on the belief that real estate should be accessible and empowering to everyone. Innovation and culture are also big parts of our company’s DNA, and we had reached a point where my team was ready to take our business to the next level.

eXp Realty is the perfect fit for us because it offers a unique model that combines cutting-edge technology with world-class resources and support while still allowing agents to maintain their independent businesses. Being a part of eXp allows us to fulfill my growth mission while having access to the most advanced technology and marketing tools in the industry.

At eXp, agents are given unparalleled opportunities for growth, education and collaboration. This was incredibly important to me, as I wanted to ensure that my agents had the resources they needed to succeed and thrive in the market.

PT: As we round out the first quarter of the year, how do you see the remainder of 2023 evolving?

IJ: I am hopeful that 2023 will be a year of growth and opportunity not just for myself and my company, but for the real estate industry as a whole.

In addition, I am also excited to see how technology will continue to play a role in transforming the real estate industry. I believe that technology will continue to be a powerful tool in helping agents become more efficient and productive while creating a better customer experience, ultimately allowing us to serve our clients at a higher level.

PT: If you had to give real estate professionals one piece of advice to find success in today’s volatile market, what would it be—and why?

IJ: My advice is to focus on building relationships. I believe that the key to success in this industry lies in forming genuine connections with your clients and peers as well as staying up to date on the latest trends and developments.

Having strong relationships means that you can better understand what your clients need and provide them with solutions that are tailored to meet their individual needs. Additionally, having a strong network of contacts will also open new doors and opportunities as well as give you access to the latest industry news and insights that can help you stay one step ahead in the ever-changing market.

PT: Congratulations on being named a 2023 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in the Trailblazers (the agents of change) category! What does that recognition mean to you?

IJ: I am truly honored to be recognized as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in the Trailblazers category. Being named a Real Estate Newsmaker acknowledges and celebrates my achievements so far while also motivating me to continue creating positive change in the industry.

My work has never been just about awards and accolades, but receiving recognition is definitely an affirmation that I am on the right track and doing something meaningful. It is my hope that this recognition inspires others to make their mark in the industry as well, as there is a lot of room for diverse perspectives and creativity. It’s encouraging to be surrounded by so many inspiring individuals who are also working to make a difference in real estate, and it’s an even greater honor to be recognized for my efforts.

Being named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker makes me even more determined to reach new heights and to continue pushing boundaries in order to make the real estate industry better for everyone.

PT: Looking toward the future, what are you most excited about?

IJ: I am most excited about the potential for growth and transformation that lies ahead. As technology advances, it is allowing us to create a more streamlined, efficient real estate process. This means we can become more efficient and productive while creating a better customer experience, ultimately allowing us to serve our clients at a higher level.

I’m also looking forward to exploring new ways of leveraging technology to create meaningful connections with our clients. Technology is opening up so many possibilities for us, and I am excited about the potential for innovation and growth that lies ahead.

As we continue to move forward in this industry, I hope to lead by example and strive hard to build a strong network of contacts and resources to help me on my mission.

