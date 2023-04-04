ERA Real Estate has named ERA Doty Real Estate based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and ERA TEAM Real Estate based in Conway, Arkansas, as the winners of its ERA® Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company.

The award, named after ERA Real Estate co-founder Gene Francis, is the highest honor given to an ERA® affiliated company. Known for his forward-thinking business acumen and philanthropic spirit, Francis established a culture of service to which all ERA affiliated companies aspire. Factored into the award selection are high customer satisfaction ratings, strong brand engagement and use of the ERA brand resources and company growth.

Serving their clients and communities for 20 years, ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate specialize in residential and commercial real estate, investors, builders and developers. Home to over 100 agents, the companies have a total of three offices covering Craighead, Faulkner and Garland counties.

“We are honored by this overwhelming acknowledgement and excited to be able to continue the incredible legacy set by Gene Francis,” said Steve Doty, president and broker/owner, ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate. “We have a thirst to build solid bonds and change people’s lives through homeownership. We strive to create an environment driven by the ERA brand’s collaborative culture and support systems designed to prioritize the success of our affiliated agents. The efforts of our affiliated agents, staff and leadership are vital to our continued growth and success. We are overjoyed to receive this high honor from ERA Real Estate and look forward to what the future holds for us.”

After more than 18 years in executive management of a worldwide manufacturing company, Doty began his business in real estate in 2002, at his parents’ firm, Doty Real Estate, where he carried the torch. In 2005, he affiliated with the ERA brand as ERA Doty Real Estate, and in 2020, he purchased ERA TEAM Real Estate. The company had previously been a finalist for the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award in 2017, winner of the ERA Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership in 2017 and a finalist for the ERA Jim Jackson Memorial Award for 1st IN SERVICE® – Category 2 in 2019.



“ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate are true ambassadors of the ERA brand, and shining examples of our continued dedication to service, performance and growth,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “We are thankful to Steve for ensuring that the steadfast spirit of Gene Francis remains at the forefront of the way his companies work with the communities they serve. His commitment to fully embracing the ERA brand’s tools, resources and learning opportunities along with regularly participating in brand events, has been a major key to his success. Both companies embody the ERA culture of collaboration and commitment to not only be the best at their craft, but to also have a good time. We are thrilled to present ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate with our highest honor as they continue to maintain the highest standards of performance.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.