Guaranteed Rate Companies has announced that it has more top originators than any other company on Scotsman Guide’s annual list for the 11th consecutive year.

A distinguished industry benchmark, according to a release, the Scotsman Guide rankings celebrate loan originators who excel in customer service and utilize mortgage technology as well as professional expertise to grow their businesses. The Guaranteed Rate family of companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Proper Rate and OriginPoint, has 206 originators ranked for Top Dollar Volume and 220 originators ranked for Most Loans Closed.

Guaranteed Rate has three originators in the top 10 in Top Dollar Volume, the company stated, including the number one originator for total purchase volume, Shant Banosian, who funded more than $925 million in total loan volume and closed over 1,600 loans in 2022. Ben Cohen ranked No. 3 with more than $646 million, and Brian Cohen with Guaranteed Rate Affinity took the No. 8 spot with over $473 million in total loan volume.

Guaranteed Rates has stated that their success on these rankings was powered by industry-leading technology and support. By providing loan officers more time to grow their business with less stress, the company stated that their top originators spend more time providing a seamless experience for both clients and referral partners so they can close more loans and reach their fullest potential.

To learn more, visit https://www.rate.com/careers.