Real Estate Webmasters positions Tennessee firm at the head of the pack

In real estate, a shared vision is not only essential for success, but it also creates value with clients, colleagues and communities at large. Debra Beagle—managing broker/owner of Nashville-based The Ashton Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Advantage—has a lot to celebrate as a result of keeping her team’s goals aligned with the core needs of the American homebuyer.

“In our environment as a mega-team brokerage, we have a lot of collaboration between the agents and resources that a lot of other companies don’t have,” says Beagle.

Proudly serving under the RE/MAX umbrella, The Ashton Real Estate Group broke the $5 billion sales mark this past December.

Among her own personal triumphs over the past year, in addition to being named RE/MAX REALTOR® of the Year for Mid-Tennessee, Beagle was elected to serve on the Tennessee Association of REALTORS®’ Diversity and Inclusion Committee as well as the board of directors for both the Residential Real Estate Council and the Women’s Council of REALTORS®.

Initially jumping into the commercial space before transitioning to the residential sector, Beagle has cultivated a brokerage that is committed to excellence and customer satisfaction at all touch points. Ensuring that her team’s 175 like-minded agents are held to a high standard of excellence is one of the ways her brokerage has maintained its rank as the No. 1 RE/MAX Team globally.

Drilling down further, Beagle notes that utilizing the best that technology has to offer while navigating a fluid market is yet another way she has been able to position her team at the front of the pack.

To that end, The Ashton Real Estate Group takes full advantage of everything leading technology provider Real Estate Webmasters has to offer, from cutting-edge website design, tried-and-true search engine optimization strategies and complex programming to create the most effective real estate websites on the internet.

Beagle has also been handpicked for Real Influencers, a new company initiative that is exclusive to industry leaders. Working in conjunction with her current site, Beagle’s Influencer site—launching in the coming weeks (at press time)—will showcase her as the industry influencer that she is.

“We foster an environment of collaboration using technology and adaptability, especially in the face of an ever-changing market,” says Beagle. “We use Follow Up Boss for our CRM, and our agents use the app to communicate with clients. It’s so important to pick up the phone and have conversations with your clients, which usually leads to better results than simply texting.”

In addition to equipping agents with the best tech tools possible, Beagle encourages networking opportunities and continued education at all levels.

“That is the cornerstone of our brokerage, and we’re constantly bringing in training and development, reward designations and certifications,” says Beagle.

In the spirit of celebrating wins at every level, Beagle reimburses agents for the designations they earn and encourages agents to be part of committees and/or local boards. Attending conferences to make those invaluable connections is also a key piece of the puzzle.

As pillars in the community, Beagle and her team nurture the importance of giving back by being active in numerous charities and nonprofits. As a Miracle Agent for the RE/MAX Network for Children’s Miracle Network RE/MAX Advantage, her donor office was recently celebrated at the 2023 RE/MAX R4 Conference this past March—raising nearly $600,000 over the past five years for the nonprofit.

Beagle owes much of her success to the female role models she’s looked up to, and has since paid it forward through her involvement with various women’s organizations such as the YWCA’s “Dress for Success” program, which helps women attain financial freedom by offering a network of support, professional dress and development tools to help women succeed in all areas of life.

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.