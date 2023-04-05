Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) has announced the launch of a new global brand campaign for 2023—Real Stories About Real Estate. The company shared that the campaign takes a humorous and insightful look at some of the behind-the-scenes duties network members complete while helping clients achieve their real estate goals. Going far beyond the transaction itself, the campaign showcases agents as community experts, putting in the extra mile when it comes to preparing for an open house, and making sure every element of the home is looking its very best to achieve maximum value.

“For BHHS network members, our client relationships are about so much more than just buying or selling a home,” said BHHS CEO Christy Budnick. “It’s about helping clients achieve all their real estate goals, which may include home renovations and being able to educate them on which updates to a property will ensure the most value when they do sell. It’s about bringing a wealth of expertise and experience to the table. It’s about being a trusted real estate advisor now, and forever.”

According to a release, the BHHS 2023 Global Brand Campaign features three scenarios in which sellers note just how easy it was to find the right buyer for their home. Unbeknownst to them, their BHHS network agent was putting in the extra mile, every step of the way. Making the process as seamless as possible while achieving the maximum value, the agents successfully navigate everything that arises in the day of the life of a real estate agent.

“Buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make in their life, and there is nothing like having a trusted expert guiding you to ensure your best interests are protected,” added Budnick. “I am so proud of BHHS network agents and the extreme care they put into their clients’ transactions behind the scenes. Our global brand campaign puts all these additional tasks that agents complete—with just a hint of humor—in the spotlight. For us, it’s so much more than just the transaction.”

From scooping the pool while readying for a showing, making sure a buyer’s couch will fit just right, and fending off friendly wildlife eager to make an open house a little more interesting, to taking buyers on virtual journeys through a property and the neighborhood, and preparing a home to bring to the market—the company stated that the campaign captures the heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears it takes to get a house sold.

“Every day for a network member is a whole new adventure,” said Wendy Durand, the SVP of Global Marketing & Communications. “This is a way to honor all those things that agents do that are part of the job and to reveal just how much work there is behind the scenes.”

BHHS stated that the campaign will be shown throughout the globe on both digital and traditional media platforms to reach a vast audience. Last year, the BHHS Global Brand Campaign reached an audience of millions. A full suite of marketing assets are now available to all network members including videos, digital and social assets, eCards, print materials, and more. Later this year, the brand will launch a network-wide social media initiative to complement the campaign.

To see the campaign videos , visit https://www.bhhs.com/sell-your-home.