Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced its 2022 sales achievements. The company closed 10,854 transactions and completed $7.2 billion in real estate sales in 2022. An awards program held Thursday was attended by nearly 800 local real estate professionals.

“Not only is the Berkshire Hathaway brand now the #4 Most Admired Brand in the world, according to Fortune magazine,” said brokerage CEO Troy Reierson, “but in southern Nevada our average sales price was the highest in the market and $126,000 more than the average at $625,000 per home. That says so much about our executives and their commitment to providing the absolute best service to their clients.”

Reierson cited multiple initiatives to help the valley’s largest real estate firm continue to grow in 2023. New technology, a new office location under construction and new coaching programs are all underway to help the firm’s sales executives serve their clients and businesses better.

At the program, the company’s top ten teams and top ten individual sales executives were recognized. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ top 10 individual sales executives for 2022 were:

Jung Kim, over $29 million in sales volume Cristine Lefkowitz Jana Shore Nicole Butler Brian Wedewer Tony Vane Jennifer Belcastro Stacey Heroy Jennifer Lee Mark Weinberg

Its top ten teams for 2022 were:

The Mullin Group, $119 million in sales volume The Napoli Group The Tonnesen Team McGarey-Campa Group Ellen Fahr Group The Carver Team The Crampton Team Angarola Minucci Group The Blankfeld Group The Jack Woodcock Group

In addition, the company stated that real estate executive Matthew Martinez from the Southwest office was named Rookie of the Year and the Summerlin branch, managed by Kristen Makhathini, was named Branch of the Year. Tamara Squires, was named Employee of the Year.

For more information, https://www.bhhs.com/.