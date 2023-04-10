NAR’s Dan Weisman discusses the ways and pace at which tech innovation will change real estate.

Episode #42

Dan Weisman

Director of Emerging Technology

National Association of REALTORS®

Overview

Dan Weisman—director of emerging technology at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)—joins the latest episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast, where he offers an insider’s viewpoint on trends in the tech sector, from blockchain to artificial intelligence. Refraining from immediate prognostication, here, Weisman explains why these tools will take time to reshape how agents do business…suggesting that they never lose sight of the basics.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

0:33 – Who’s getting the money in real estate tech now?

3:26 – What technologies are disruptive or adjacent to real estate?

6:31 – What technology Dan is most excited about

8:38 – How does virtual reality tech reach real estate?

11:26 – Why advances in data science will create more than just AI

13:21 – What is the timeline for innovations like blockchain and AI to actually reshape real estate?

15:54 – Can tech innovation overcome institutional barriers?

19:13 – What technology does the modern agent need?

21:35 – Is anyone developing tech to help agents find listings?

24:00 – MyOutDesk’s 12 Ds of why people sell real estate

25:15 – Weisman’s business growth advice for real estate professionals concerned about technology

About

Dan Weisman credits his career path with witnessing the construction of a 70-story building while visiting the Windy City during his sophomore year of college. An alum of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Weisman graduated in 2006 with a BS in Civil & Environmental Engineering and Economics. He then served as a project manager for local construction firms Tri-North Builders (2005 – 2009) and J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. (2009 – 2014) while completing an MBA at his undergraduate alma mater from 2008 to 2011. He moved to Chicago in 2014 before shifting from commercial construction to residential real estate in 2019 when he joined the National Association of REALTORS® in his current role as director of emerging technology.

