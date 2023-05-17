The Agency’s Olivia Merrill shares how to leverage your passions and develop a local brand that resonates with consumers and the community.

Episode #43

Olivia Merrill

Broker Associate

The Agency

Overview

Most real estate professionals agree that developing a brand that resonates with consumers is paramount to a thriving business. However, The Agency’s Olivia Merrill believes that an agent’s brand should be an extension of their authentic self. After all, how else are you supposed to stand out from the rank-and-file competition in your market?

In the latest episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast, Merrill delves into how she has intertwined her passions for fashion and real estate to create a unique brand that has gained immense local support and social media appeal while providing exposure for the local businesses that make her market so vibrant.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

0:47 – From small-town Maine to Denver real estate

2:26 – How Olivia measures the highs and lows of the business

4:14 – Drawing inspiration from influencers

5:00 – What goes into building a “hyperlocal” brand that resonates?

7:15 – How to blend your passions with your business and branding strategy

8:31 – Olivia recalls one of her most memorable partnerships

11:03 – How to learn from partnership mistakes

12:24 – What goes into picking the businesses you should partner with?

13:53 – Where to search for local partnerships in your market

15:12 – How to get your local vendors involved in your branding strategy

16:46 – Olivia’s advice for setting up a winning social media strategy

16:42 – Olivia’s top social media platforms, and how she uses them

21:07 – Advice on building better relationships with local businesses

About

Denver-area real estate professional Olivia Merrill brings a unique blend of experience, skill and passion to the process of homebuying, selling and investing. In addition to her many years practicing real estate, Merrill brings vast connections and experience to the table, specifically in brand development and influencer marketing.

Founder & CEO of The Denver Look—Denver’s No. 1 fashion and lifestyle blog—Merrill has built a strong network of people all around the United States, with a particularly strong focus in social media. She has over 25,000 followers across all social media channels, and she utilizes her following and connections to promote her clients’ homes and provide white-glove service, going above and beyond the real estate transaction.

Having dedicated her career to positioning herself as her clients’ trusted advisor, Merrill assists buyers and sellers in achieving their wealth goals through real estate, illuminating the path to the life people dream about. A firm believer in the notion that real estate is sold within the community in which it resides, Merrill strives to partner with local businesses in the Denver area in order to create unique events that highlight both the community and its residential real estate. She is also actively interested in forming relationships with local businesses as well as with homebuyers and sellers in the Denver area.

