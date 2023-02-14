Lauren Rosin, founder and CEO of eXp Realty’s Rosin Team, joins RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast to discuss her proven leadership and business strategies.

Episode #40

Lauren Rosin

Founder & CEO/President

Rosin Team, Brokered by eXp Realty/LRT Offers

Overview

On this episode of the RealEdge podcast, Lauren Rosin hosts a strategy session. Founder of the Rosin Team at eXp Realty, Rosin has led the Arizona-based team for 20 years—and during that time, she has learned plenty about both the real estate business and leadership. Tune in today to learn how you can best take advantage of your CRM to why you should be wearing a name tag.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

1:03 – The importance of mentorship at all levels.

1:57 – Should you have a coach?

3:00 – How to build a successful and accountable team.

4:59 – The best systems and strategies for digital communication.

7:23 – How to negotiate with a seller when they overprice a listing.

10:43 – Why role-playing is the best way to train.

12:54 – What type of leads should you be focused on?

15:34 – How to be an encouraging mentor, and what to encourage your agents about.

16:58 – Why you should be keeping track of your appointments.

19:46 – The value of name tags and visual learning.

About

Lauren Rosin—founder and CEO of the Rosin Team at eXp Realty, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023—takes a unilateral approach to agent success by being a self-starter herself. Aside from launching and leading the Rosin Team in Arizona and San Diego, Rosin is president of Scottsdale, Arizona-based LRT Offers, a cash home-buying firm.



Rosin has worked tirelessly to give her agents all the tools they need to succeed. This past year that included constant promotion and participation in Fast Forward Movement, a weekly Mastermind for agents across the eXp Realty network, in addition to her own in-house programs geared toward helping agents—not only those from her office, but agents throughout the industry and at large.

She was named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker within the Achievers category for her performance in 2022 as the Rosin Team made the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in 2022—coming in at No. 1215 with a three-year growth rate measuring 534%.



From 2003 to 2010, Rosin also worked as a mortgage lender for Prospect Mortgage. After years of working in the industry, she earned a Masters degree in Real Estate Development from the W.P. Carey School of Business in 2011. She holds a real estate license in Arizona and California, as the Rosin Team also maintains an office in San Diego. Rosin’s social media describes her as holding versatile knowledge about the real estate industry, and given her multitude of experiences, it’s easy to see why.

Links and Resources