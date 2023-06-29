LIV SIR’s Mor Zucker discusses how real estate professionals can develop a lucrative investment strategy.

Episode # 44

Mor Zucker

Operating Partner

Team Denver

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Overview

Investment expert Mor Zucker is the guest on the latest episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast. An almost decade-long veteran of the Denver, Colorado real estate market, Zucker has worked as a REALTOR® at firms including local brokerage Kentwood Real Estate to RE/MAX Professionals. Currently, she is the operating partner and co-founder of Team Denver with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

On top of her experience selling real estate, she is also an experienced investor. In her conversation, she delves into the tools and strategies that have helped fuel her marketing strategies and business and also details how real estate professionals can become investors and what networks they should build to succeed.

In this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

0:44 – Who is Mor Zucker?

3:17 – Turning your passion into the centerpiece of your marketing

5:04 – Why intent matters, not the platform

6:11 – Zucker’s preferred technology and why it could be yours too

7:49 – How to be funny in your marketing

9:54 – How to thrive in the Denver market

13:00 – Taking the journey of a real estate investor

17:28 – How to get into real estate investing as a novice

19:49 – Who do you need on your side to be an investing force?

25:55 – How to reach Zucker to learn more about investing

26:51 – Why investors should be favoring cash flow over fix and flip

About

An Israeli-American, Mor Zucker is renowned for her marketing and investing expertise; she said she considers herself “a real estate financial advisor” more than just a pure REALTOR®. She’s even written a book on investing – “Real Estate Investing Secrets, How to Build Wealth through Real Estate and Turn your Investments from Good to Great.”

Despite this, Zucker is an active REALTOR® and co-founder of Team Denver Homes. Since entering the American market in 2013, she’s been a fixture of the Denver, Colorado market. She began her career at Kentwood Real Estate before joining RE/MAX Professionals in 2019 and LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in 2023. She also maintains the lifestyle blog The Denver Ear. In recognition of her achievements in real estate, Zucker has been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker and served on the Forbes Real Estate Council from 2018 – 2022.

