Tanya Reu-Narvaez discusses Anywhere Real Estate’s recent rebrand and building a cross-brand company culture with an eye toward the future.

Episode #45

Tanya Reu-Narvaez

Chief People Officer

Anywhere Real Estate

Overview

As the remote work culture that came about during the pandemic has become a permanent fixture in business, now, more than ever, real estate companies are trying to embrace the tech advancements of the past few years without losing the human side that has helped their brands thrive.

On the latest episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge Podcast, Tanya Reu-Narvaez delves into the foundational pieces for developing a company culture that agents and brokers can embrace as the remote work trend becomes more entrenched throughout the industry. Drawing from her role in Anywhere Real Estate’s recent rebrand, she discusses how the real estate giant has fostered cross-brand company collaboration, drilling down into her mission to promote unity, diversity and inclusion as Anywhere’s chief people officer.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

1:17 – What does a chief people officer do?

2:24 – A 20-year career that began as an industry outsider

3:40 – How does one rebrand a “company of companies,” like Anywhere?

5:30 – What goes into creating an intentional, cross-brand company culture that resonates

9:26 – Successfully embracing the remote work trend

12:13 – How to keep agents and teams motivated and cohesive in a “remote-first” environment

15:12 – The impact that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have on the company and industry level

21:27 – Why does DEI make business sense for agents and brokers now and in the future?

23:18 – Closing statements from Tanya

About

Tanya Reu-Narvaez serves as chief people officer for Anywhere Real Estate. Promoted to this role in January 2021, Reu-Narvaez is responsible for all aspects of the enterprise talent strategy, including talent acquisition, talent management and development, and all aspects of the employee experience, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), engagement and total rewards for the Company. She serves on the Anywhere Executive Committee and reports to Anywhere CEO Ryan Schneider.

Reu-Narvaez has served Anywhere (formerly Realogy) for 18 years. Before her role as chief people officer, she was senior vice president of Human Resources for the Brokerage Group and Franchise Group business units, which include franchise and company-owned brands such as Better Homes and Gardens®, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty®. While in this role, she also held HR leadership responsibility for Anywhere’s core businesses and led a comprehensive, results-driven HR function that focused on strategic talent initiatives to drive business objectives.

In 2022, Realogy rebranded to Anywhere Real Estate, and Reu-Narvaez was at the forefront of that change, renovating the company’s culture to suit its new name and office space. With Anywhere as a hybrid work model/remote-first company, she developed strategies to keep a sense of camaraderie and a goal of growth on every team member’s mind, such as sharing her Winning Behaviors philosophy.

