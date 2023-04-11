Scott Harris, a top producing residential real estate agent at Brown Harris Stevens and recognized as the firm’s No. 2 team of 2022, is credited with a first quarter 2023 total volume of more than $67 million dollars of New York City residential real estate closed or in contract.

Highlights of Scott’s first quarter activity include:



$67,645,549 closed or in contract during the quarter.

The total comprises 27 transaction sides, which includes 12 where Harris represented the buyer, and 5 where he was the exclusive listing agent.

Harris completed 8 deals over $3,000,000 and achieved an average sale price of $3,522,455 (excluding rentals and referrals), significantly higher than the quarter’s average price of $1,945,946.

In 2022, Scott was responsible for $107,142,000 of New York City residential properties sold.

Looking to the Spring market, Harris is predicting that enthusiastic buyers will be met by motivated sellers, noting “After a prolonged market defined by limited inventory, properties that are well priced will generate attention. At all price points and segments of the market, buyers are feeling more confident with the recent period of rate stability.”

Prioritizing client service and combining proven market expertise with timely research, Scott and his team help buyers and sellers identify and secure opportunities in cooperative apartments, landmarked townhouses and condominiums throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.

For home sellers, the team implements a proprietary process to create a unique branding campaign and multi-faceted marketing strategy. Such targeted campaigns have resulted in matches with delighted homebuyers that exceed expectations. Features on social media, television, and domestic and international publications have also contributed to a business based largely on referrals.

For more information, visit https://www.bhsusa.com/new-york-city.