In February, RISMedia named more than 300 real estate professionals as 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individuals—separated into six categories—was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

RISMedia Newsmakers also made newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole and have dedicated their lives to improving the real estate process. Here, we highlight eight of the many honorees who were chosen as Newsmakers in the Futurists category:

Andy Florance, Founder and CEO, CoStar Group

Andy Florance has been making headlines in the residential real estate space since the firm he founded in 1987, CoStar Group, acquired Homesnap in 2020 and Homes.com in 2021. In 2022, Florance made big news again with the launch of the new Homes.com.

The latest iteration of Homes.com involves an integration of Homesnap’s popular professional tools, and a better, more transparent experience for consumers, allowing them to connect directly with the agents who have the listing. “No more walled gardens,” as Florance says.

The new Homes.com will rely less on social media marketing and more on direct marketing to consumers who are actively engaged in the home-buying process. The portal is updated with enhanced images and comprehensive neighborhood info.

“I’m a big believer in the value of a portal where the home shopper is coming with the intention of trying to find a new home,” said Florance in a recent RISMedia interview. “That’s the most meaningful place for a REALTOR® to market a property.”

Amit Kulkarni, Chief Marketing Officer, Bright MLS

Amit Kulkarni has dedicated his whole career to keeping the industry going and growing.

“Home. A word that holds such deep meaning for me—and all of us in the real estate industry. For me, I’ve been in this industry for two decades, and every single day I am touched by hearing stories about home from people coming from all swaths of life. That’s what’s rewarding,” says Kulkarni, “knowing that the work that I do everyday contributes—even if in a small way—to helping people find their place to call home.”

In 2022, Kulkarni helped to launch REdistribute, a standalone company dedicated to helping brokers take back control and be compensated for their most important asset—their data. He also helped revamp Bright’s 2022 On-MLS study with refreshed methodology.

Additionally, Kulkarni was responsible for hiring Dr. Lisa Sturtevant as the industry’s only MLS-based chief economist, and for finalizing a new partnership with RISMedia to deliver its Premier content to Bright’s 100,000-plus subscribers.

Abby Lee, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, RE/MAX LLC

Abby Lee helped to strengthen RE/MAX’s industry-leading impact and visibility on behalf of every agent. In 2022, Lee and her team played a key role in the launch of MAX/Tech℠ powered by kvCORE, the latest step in the evolution of RE/MAX technology.

In addition, Lee and her team oversaw the further expansion of strategic digital and social media marketing, including the launch of a consumer-facing corporate TikTok account. They also launched several landmark Canadian housing reports, blog content for remax.ca and RE/MAX Canada’s Power Moves podcast.

Each day Lee wakes up with the goal to make sure that when people think of real estate, they think of RE/MAX. “It’s so rewarding to convey expertise and understanding of the emotional component that is part of homebuying and selling,” she says. “In addition to that, RE/MAX is the most recognized brand in real estate, and it’s an incredible honor to lead the Marketing/Communications team to ensure RE/MAX maintains that status.”

Damian Ng, Senior Vice President of Technology, Anywhere Real Estate

Throughout 2022, Damian Ng expanded and evolved Anywhere’s technology strategy to better serve the firm’s agents. He led his team to build out the company’s API products, laying the foundation for significant technology updates to optimize the agent experience.

Ng simplified the company’s technology footprint by sunsetting legacy platforms and reducing integration complexity. As a result of modernization, Anywhere has a fully updated system and made strides toward a product-centric organization. He also updated their public cloud strategy from an infrastructure-driven to a product-driven approach, as well as expanded their Cloud Center of Excellence, spearheading enterprise cloud training and certifications internally.

“I get to apply my passion for technology and people to transform the real estate industry,” says Ng. “I can build and grow large teams to build exceptional products and change their culture from ‘IT as a service’ to ‘technology as a differentiator.’ Seeing incremental changes that lead to big outcomes over time is the most rewarding part of my career.”

Matt Rand, CEO, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty

Matt Rand has been working tirelessly with his team to help them grow toward the future, and he is just getting started.

In 2022, Rand completed seven acquisitions that added 11 new offices in Fairfield County, Connecticut; Ulster County, New York and Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Union Counties in New Jersey. He was also chosen to join the NYS Economic Development Mid Hudson Regional Development Council and the Board of Directors of The Realty Alliance.

“I love that I am in a position to help make a real difference in the lives of our people to make sure they are prepared for whatever may come at them and enable them and inspire them to reach their highest potential,” says Rand. “This industry allows you to make real, lasting, deep relationships, and when we say it’s a family, we mean it in the truest sense of the word. I am fortunate to work with these wonderful people and to have had the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to their lives.”

Rajeev Sajja, Senior Vice President, Digital Marketing and Innovation, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

Rajeev Sajja started his career with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® working in technology, which inspired him to pursue his passion in digital marketing and resulted in him leading all of the firm’s marketing technology initiatives. In 2022, he helped launch Listings Concierge, a service that powers associates to win more listings, and helped develop the Digital Influencer Audit, which reviews and makes recommendations for associates to enhance their online presence.

Sajja and his team also reviewed and selected an enterprise CRM and productivity platform for all HomeServices of America companies, which was planned for company-wide implementation by the end of 2022. They also worked to simplify the firm’s tech offerings and retool its corporate intranet to focus on what agents do every day, naming it “Day in the Life.”

“Every day I have a chance to positively impact the work of our sales professionals to develop a better work-life balance and create more income due to the marketing technology solutions we offer,” says Sajja.

Daniel Smith, Founder and CEO, Keepingly

Daniel Smith is passionate about “advocating for consumers and giving them the tools to be able to more effectively manage their life, especially using technology.” In 2022, Smith completed phase one of Keepingly’s pilot, and the platform is now functioning within its pilot phase.

Keepingly functions as an online home management system designed to keep a homeowner’s records all in one digital location, and it also has a social impact mission to ensure industry members are closing the appraisal gaps that have been highlighted as glaringly apparent bias, and spurred appraisal reform. Smith also built a following on LinkedIn to inform the market about the latest news in the homeownership space.

“It’s exciting to see people be able to access information and knowledge that they didn’t have before and be able to make decisions that can potentially have a life-changing impact on their lives,” shares Smith.

Bentley Zhao, Chairman and CEO, New Empire Corp.

Bentley Zhao is committed to pursuing and delivering quality, value and innovative designs through his work at New Empire Corp. This past year, the company wrapped construction on their 208 Delancey property, and have sold more than half of the building’s units pre-move in. They also acquired two new developments, 58-01 Queens Boulevard in Woodside and 24-01 Queens Plaza North in Long Island City.

Zhao described New Empire Corp. as an “impactful developer” that has established itself in the market, and that they were “a first mover in building quality-driven projects in underdeveloped communities.” He shared that he and his team have “proven our ability to successfully navigate New York City’s crowded residential market by blending impeccable designs with quality, cost-effective developments.”

“We continue to develop communities and offer residents attainable luxury living experiences,” concluded Zhao.