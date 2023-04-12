Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Creating a brand is one of the pivotal ways to market yourself on social media. Branding makes you recognizable, which makes your advertisements and posts all the more effective. In the endless scrolling of social media, recognition is highly important. But, what exactly does branding entail?

While branding your business overall can be a large undertaking, starting to create your brand on your social media accounts only takes a few simple steps. Here are a few of the basics to start creating your personal brand on your socials:

Come up with a color scheme

While you can’t customize the colors of social media apps themselves, you can customize the colors you use in your posts and logo. You’ll have set colors to use in all your media while will make your accounts as a whole look clean and consistent, a must for attracting followers. A good way to incorporate the colors into your accounts beyond your logo and text posts is to use it in backgrounds and borders on your photo posts.

Design your logo

Logos are essential to branding, and they’re really not what most people think. A logo can be something as simple as your name with a specific font and background, your signature, or even just a customized profile picture. You could even use your brand statement (which you will learn about shortly)! It can be whatever you choose to represent you, and how you want clients to recognize you. Don’t forget to incorporate your color scheme into it as well! After you’ve made a logo, use it wherever you can. Make it your profile picture on all socials, and even put it on all your posts as a trademark.

Make a brand statement

Your brand statement is your catchphrase: a quick and simple way to describe yourself to your clients that will stick in their brain. Something along the lines of “It’s my dream to find the home of your dreams” or “I don’t settle for anything less than the home of your dreams.” It’s important to be short and catchy with this, too long of a sentence and you’ll lose people’s attention span. Sentence structure also isn’t too important, don’t try too hard to form your statement into a complete sentence or you may over-complicate it.

Bonus tip: Turn this into a longer form mission statement to use in your bios or as a header on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

Feature client testimonials

A key part of branding is standing yourself out from your competitors by highlighting what makes you different. Ask a few clients to write some testimonials about what made you stand out to them, and why they enjoyed their experience with you. When you have a couple gathered, share them on your socials and pin them to your profiles. These testimonials will now be a staple of your pages and will demonstrate to clients what makes you special and why they should choose you over others. Don’t forget to include your color scheme and logo on these as well!

