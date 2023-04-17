Christie’s International Real Estate has announced the launch of a new brokerage based in Lexington Kentucky. The firm, doing business as Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass, will serve as the brand’s exclusive central Kentucky affiliate.

Led by native Lexingtonians and top-producing agents Rusty and Rachel Underwood, the pair have partnered with the family behind local homebuilders Ball Homes. Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass combines local expertise and independent ownership with the worldwide reach of the Christie’s brand, the company said.

“Our philosophy has always been that each of our clients deserves a luxury experience,” said Rachel Underwood. “And there is no better name in luxury brokerage than Christie’s International Real Estate. We know the brand is going to resonate with the people and culture of central Kentucky, and we’re thrilled to represent it in our hometown.”

The firm is launching with more than 50 agents and 11 staff members. These agents average 20 years in the industry and have collectively produced nearly $300 million in annual sales, the company said. Areas of expertise span a variety of property types, from city condominiums and townhomes, to suburban single-family homes, to commercial property, farms, equestrian estates and new construction.

Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass’ ownership has local and industry connections. Rusty Underwood is the immediate past president of the local REALTOR® association, Bluegrass REALTORS®, and serves as acting chair to the local MLS, Imagine MLS. He is also a director with NAR and serves on the association’s finance committee.

In affiliating with Christie’s International Real Estate, the brokerage is looking to grow its market share, according to Rusty Underwood. The brand offers agents and clients access to a number of benefits, including increased national and international exposure for luxury properties, an international referral network, a brokerage technology platform and exclusive marketing partnerships.

“Lexington is a unique place in America with traditions, beauty and culture all its own – and homes and estates that are equally special,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “We are very excited for Christie’s International Real Estate to build a strong presence in this market and to have dynamic leaders like the Underwoods and their team carrying the brand.”



For more information, visit https://www.christiesrealestate.com/.